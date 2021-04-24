The iQOO 7 5G series will launch in India on April 26, 2021, with the smartphones – iQOO 7 5G and iQOO 7 Legend 5G. Ahead of the official launch, a lucky draw contest on Amazon India might have given out the price of iQOO 7 5G. Also Read - iQOO 7 Legend BMW M Motorsport edition confirmed for India, know what’s different

The company has already confirmed that the iQOO 7 series will be priced under Rs 40,000 in India. A screenshot of a lucky draw contest on Amazon India posted by tipster Abhishek Yadav reveals that iQOO 7 will be priced at Rs 34,999. Also Read - iQOO 7 in India could be rebadged iQOO Neo 5 with Snapdragon 870

The iQOO 7 5G is said to be the rebadged version of iQOO Neo5, which was launched in China in February. An Amazon India listing has revealed key specifications of the iQOO 7 5G. Also Read - iQOO T appears on IMEI database, India launch soon?

A promotional image on the e-commerce website reveals a camera module similar to the iQOO Neo 5. Further, the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor instead of a Snapdragon 888 processor on the Chinese counterpart.

In comparison, the iQOO 7 Legend will be more premium and ship with a Snapdragon 888 mobile platform in India. It will feature a display with a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and a 1,000Hz instant touch sampling rate, and boast the largest vapour chamber.

#iQOO7 (AKA iQOO Neo 5) price just leaked via Amazon will be priced at ₹34,999

Thanks @kurapativarshi for sharing image. https://t.co/qjbqLml5xo pic.twitter.com/0o1yrp3Xu2 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 23, 2021

The iQOO 7 series will arrive with advanced Liquid Cooling Technology for heat dissipation, according to the company.

iQOO 7 Legend 5G and the iQOO 7 5G come with similar specifications except for a few changes with the primary being the design. The processor is said to be different as well.

Both smartphones feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The iQoo 7 5G and iQoo 7 Legend 5G are said to pack a 4000mAh battery with support for a 66W fast charging solution.

The iQOO 7 5G will sport a triple rear camera sensor, where the primary camera will be a 48-megapixel sensor accompanied by a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera.