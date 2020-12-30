IQOO 7 BMW M edition will launch in China on January 11, the company confirmed in a post on Chinese social networking site Weibo. The next-generation flagship will be unveiled at 7:30 pm local time in China, which is 5 pm in India. Among key features confirmed by the company are Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and enhanced LPDDR5 RAM version. Also Read - iQOO 7 official teaser reveals triple rear cameras, BMW special edition

The company earlier shared a teaser image of iQOO 7 BMW M variant, which will sport BMW M Motorsports tri-color streaks running from top to bottom. The back cover looks similar to iQOO 5 Pro Legendary Edition, which is made of white leather with BMW M colours. Notably, iQOO is the global partner of BMW M Motorsport division. Also Read - Vivo introduces all-new 'OriginOS' Android skin to replace FuntouchOS

It is expected that iQOO 7 will also launch alongside the BMW M variant. More details revealed by the company include an enhanced version of UFS 3.1 version. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 888 processor and come with 5G support. Also Read - iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more

IQOO previously revealed that the iQOO 7 will be the official machine for KPL (King Pro League), which is an esports gaming event held in China twice a year. The iQOO 7 will sport three cameras at the back, which will be placed in a triangular formation inside a square camera module. The dual LED flash unit and iQOO branding will be placed one below another right below the camera module.

Apart from this, there is little information about the specifications of the upcoming device. The iQOO 7 will succeed the iQOO 5 series which was launched in August this year with two smartphones – iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro. It is unclear if a Pro variant for iQOO 7 will launch as well at the January 11 event.

At this point, it is difficult to say whether iQOO 7 will be announced for the Indian market as well given its predecessor, which was unveiled in China in August this year, has not yet been launched in India. Both iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and support 5G.

IQOO 5 Pro gets a triple rear camera system, a combination of a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 13-megapixel 5X optical periscope camera.