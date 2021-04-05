Iqoo has already confirmed that the iQOO 7 with Snapdragon 888 will launch in India soon. The price could be anywhere between Rs 30,990 and Rs 39,990, the company suggested in a teaser on Twitter. This is lower than the OnePlus 9, which is priced at Rs 49,999 in India. Also Read - 10 Android smartphones to launch in April 2021: Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy F12, iQOO 7, Realme GT Neo

Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has confirmed that the smartphone teased by the company is the iQOO 7 Legend edition and it will be launched in India in April. He added that the Legend edition is the BMW M Motorsport edition that made its debut in China in January. Also Read - Top 6 Upcoming smartphones to launch in April 2021: Realme GT Neo, Redmi K40 Pro Plus

IQOO 7 BMW M Motorsport edition India launch in April

To recall, iQOO 7 and the BMW M Motorsport edition were announced in China earlier this year. The Legend edition comes with similar specifications, except for a few design changes here and there. The iQOO 7 BMW M Motorsport edition sports BMW M Motorsports tri-colour streaks on the back cover that run from top to bottom. Also Read - iQOO 7 price in India could be lower than OnePlus 9, hints company

What’s better than Bang For The Buck? More Bang, Less Bucks! Put your seat belts on, this ride is going to be faster than we have done ever. Unleashing Soon with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888!#iQOO #MonsterInside #FastestSmartphone #UnleashingSoon pic.twitter.com/2QZfmzqWAr — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 23, 2021

The smartphone is said to launch in India in April. However, do take this latest leak with a pinch of salt as the company has not confirmed a launch date as of now. The teaser by iQOO India only reveals the phone as ‘Çoming Soon’.

IQOO 7 BMW M Motorsport edition: Price (Expected)

The iQOO 7 is available in India in Blackland, Latent Blue and BMW M Motorsport edition. In China, the smartphone is priced starting at 3798 yuan, which is around Rs 43,000 on conversion for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at 4198 yuan, which is around Rs 47,600. The price in India is expected to remain similar.

The company has already hinted at a Rs 3×990 price tag, which could be anywhere between Rs 30,990 and Rs 39,990. Of course, we will need to wait for an official launch to know more.

[Exclusive] I can confirm that this is the iQOO 7 Legend, confirmed to launch in India in April powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. This will be the BMW M Motorsport edition.

Feel free to retweet.#iQOO #iQOO7 #iQOO7Legend https://t.co/r2eiONV17K — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 31, 2021

IQOO 7 BMW M Motorsport edition: Specifications

The iQOO 7 will feature a 6.62-inches Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The punch hole display gets a cut out on the top center that includes the front camera.

The iQOO 7 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB RAM/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging technology. The iQOO 7 runs the company’s OriginOS, which is based on Android 11.

The iQOO 7 sports triple rear camera lenses, a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a secondary 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.46 aperture. The front camera is 16-megapixels with f/2.0 aperture.

The iQOO 7 sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the iQOO 7 include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth version 5.2, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and GPS/A-GPS.