iQOO 7 in India could be rebadged iQOO Neo 5 with Snapdragon 870

iQOO7 series is set to debut in India on April 26. While rumours in the past clearly indicated Vivo's sub-brand to bring the standard version of the iQOO7, but that might not be the case. A new teaser image on the Amazon India website suggests that the regular iQOO7 phone will be a rebadged version of the iQOO Neo 5.

As per the promotional image shared on Amazon, the iQOO7 could be seen featuring a camera module similar to the iQOO Neo 5. Moreover, the teaser shows the phone with a Snapdragon 870 processor, the Chinese counterpart came with the premium Snapdragon 888 chipset. According to Gizmochina, the iQOO Neo 5 was recently spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification site which indicates that the new iQOO phone would perhaps be from the Neo series.

That said, iQOO has confirmed that the upcoming iQOO 7 series will be priced under Rs 40,000 in India. The sub-brand of Vivo teased a few key specs of the iQOO 7 Legend phone citing that it will equip a Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, feature a display with a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000Hz instant touch sampling rate, and boast the largest vapour chamber. The iQOO 7 series will arrive with advanced Liquid Cooling Technology for heat dissipation, the company noted.

As for the iQOO Neo 5, the phone was launched in China last month. It features a 6.62-inch OLED display with full HD+ resolution. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and is HDR10+ compatible. As mentioned earlier, the phone equips a Snapdragon 870 processor which is paired with up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a 48-megapixel triple camera setup at the back and a 16-megapixel camera up front for clicking selfies. The iQOO Neo 5 is backed by a 4,400mAh battery and comes with a 66W fast charging solution. Connectivity suite on the phone include- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive and USB-C port. Sensors onboard include- optical in-display sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope.