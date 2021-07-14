iQOO 7 new variant coming to India soon: New colour or upgraded specs?

Back in April, iQOO announced two new high-end smartphones for India. One was the iQOO 7 Legend that got all the attention with its BMW M-inspired colours, and the other one was the iQOO 7. The iQOO 7 was essentially a renamed iQOO 5 Neo from China but it left our sister publication, BGR Hindi, quite impressed. iQOO now has plans to reveal a new colour version of the same, or so it seems.

The company has been teasing a new variant of iQOO 7 via its social media channels. There’s no revelation on what exactly this version will offer over the existing one. Based on the artwork, it seems that iQOO could bring the orange coloured variant that it sells in China. The Chinese version, called the iQOO 5 Neo, gets a third Orange colour, with “Neo” written in a bold fashion more akin to Realme.

iQOO 7 new variant coming

An orange-coloured variant of the iQOO 7 would fit in as the logical successor to the same coloured version of the iQOO 3. The company had launched the iQOO 3 in 2020 with a unique orange coloured version that sold in limited quantities. It seems that iQOO would like to bring back a similar bright colour variant of the phone.

Currently, the iQOO 7 5G is available in Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue. The phone relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, which is essentially an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 865 from last year. iQOO also offers a 120Hz AMOLED display on this phone that’s paired to a MEMC chip for boosting frame rates.

The Monster is awake and ready to lit up the whole town. Stay tuned for the all new avatar of iQOO 7. Coming Soon#iQOO7 #ThisMonsterIsLIT #ComingSoon #iQOO pic.twitter.com/dPYbkqu9Vb — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 14, 2021

The iQOO 7 relies on a 4500mAh battery and uses a 66W Flash Charge wired solution for a quick refill. For the cameras, the iQOO 7 uses a 48-megapixel main camera sensor that’s accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The third camera is just a 2-megapixel mono sensor. The phone currently starts at Rs 31,990 in India.

While the iQOO 7 launched in two generic colours, the iQOO 7 Legend comes in only a single BMW M edition variant. The Legend is also the pricier model, using the more powerful Snapdragon 888 chip and better cameras.