The iQOO 7 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 could be priced lower than the OnePlus 9 in India, the company has hinted in a tweet. Of course, the company has not revealed the price but hinted it to be at Rs 3x,990, which could be anywhere between Rs 30,990 to Rs 39,990. This is cheaper than the OnePlus 9 at Rs 49,999. Also Read - OnePlus 9, 9 Pro's first software released: The update brings new features, improvements

“What’s better than Bang For The Buck? More Bang, Less Bucks! Put your seat belts on, this ride is going to be faster than we have done ever. Unleashing Soon with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888,” the company said in a tweet. It also posted a teaser image, which reveals the price to be Rs 3x,990. Also Read - OnePlus 9 review: Looks like OnePlus has Settled

To recall, iQOO 7 made its debut in China in January this year. The price starts at 3798 yuan in China, which is around Rs 43,000 on conversion for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, the company has already confirmed that it will be priced lower in India. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphone Images: Hasselblad quad camera, top-notch specs

Another variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available in China as well and is priced at 4198 yuan (approximately Rs 47,600). It is unclear as of now which storage configurations will make it to India.

What’s better than Bang For The Buck? More Bang, Less Bucks! Put your seat belts on, this ride is going to be faster than we have done ever. Unleashing Soon with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888!#iQOO #MonsterInside #FastestSmartphone #UnleashingSoon pic.twitter.com/2QZfmzqWAr — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant in India. The 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant will cost Rs 54,999. The OnePlus 9 also packs the Snapdragon 888 processor.

OnePlus 9 vs iQOO 7: Specifications

The iQOO 7 gets a 6.62-inches Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The punch hole display gets a cut out on the top center that includes the front camera.

The iQOO 7 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone runs the company’s OriginOS, which is based on Android 11.

In terms of cameras, the iQOO 7 sports triple rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a secondary 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.46 aperture. The front camera is 16-megapixels with f/2.0 aperture.

More features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth version 5.2, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and GPS/A-GPS.

OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED 120Hz punch-hole display. It is also powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is backed by a 4,5000mAh battery and Warp Charge 65T fast charging tech. It runs OxygenOS based on Android 11.

OnePlus 9 comes with triple rear cameras with Hasselblad branding. These include a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a monochrome lens. The front camera is 16-megapixel.