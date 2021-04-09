iQOO 7 to be cheapest Snapdragon 888 5G phone in India: Launch date, expected specs and price

iQOO 7 has already been teased to launch in India soon. Soon after the OnePlus 9 launch last month, iQOO that started as Vivo’s subsidiary brand announced to bring the iQOO 7 with the powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC under an aggressively price point of Rs 40,000. To recall, this is the second phone from the brand set to arrive in India after the iQOO 3 that was announced in March 2020. Also Read - iQOO 7 BMW M Motorsport edition with Snapdragon 888 to launch in India in April

The iQOO 7 has already been unveiled in the company’s home market China. Launched back in January, some of the key features that the iQOO 7 includes are Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, AMOLED display, 120hz refresh rate and more. Also Read - 10 Android smartphones to launch in April 2021: Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy F12, iQOO 7, Realme GT Neo

In addition to the regular version, Gagan Arora, Director at iQOO India, recently hinted that there will be a special edition in partnership with BWM. The iQOO 7 BMW M Motorsport edition is tipped to launch in India on the same day as the regular variant. Also Read - Top 6 Upcoming smartphones to launch in April 2021: Realme GT Neo, Redmi K40 Pro Plus

iQOO 7 specifications

It is likely that the Chinese version of the phone will make its way to the Indian market. As far as the specifications are concerned, the iQOO 7 comes packed with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz screen refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio.

On the hardware front, the smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 11 with OriginOS and features a triple rear camera setup (including a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, a 13- megapixel secondary shooter with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 13- megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.46 lens). On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. It I backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

iQOO 7 price in India

iQOO 7 starts at Yuan 3,798 (roughly around Rs 43,000) in China for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant comes at a price of Yuan 4,198, which translates to Rs 47,600.

As for the India pricing the company is yet to confirm the official pricing but it has hinted that the iQOO 7 price in India will be under Rs 40,000. This will make it the cheapest Snapdragon 888 processor smartphone in the market right now.

iQOO 7 launch timeline

The launch date hasn’t been revealed yet but it is likely that the iQOO 7 could launch by later this month. We will need to wait for the company to officially confirm the launch date of the OnePlus 9 rival.