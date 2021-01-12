IQOO 7 with Snapdragon 888 launched

IQOO 7 smartphone with Snapdragon 888 and triple rear cameras has been launched in China. The iQOO 7 also comes in a BMW M Motorsport edition that comes with BMW M Motorsports tri-color streaks running from top to bottom. The iQOO 7 will be the successor to the iQOO 5 series that was launched in China last year. The iQOO 7 comes with up to 256GB of internal storage. Also Read - Redmi K40 with Snapdragon 888 to launch next month: Report

The iQOO 7 will be priced at 3798 yuan in China, which is around Rs 43,000 on conversion for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at 4198 yuan, which is around Rs 47,600. The iQOO 7 will go on sale in China from January 15 in black and blue color variants in addition to the BMW M Motorsports Legendary Edition. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 dominates AnTuTu for December 2020 with its Snapdragon 888 chip

The iQOO 7 will feature a 6.62-inches Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone gets a screen-to-body ratio of 91.4 percent. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate. The punch hole display gets a cut out on the top center that includes the front camera. Also Read - iQOO 7 standard variant design leaks, to bring a suitcase-like gradient design

The iQOO 7 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It supports UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which is said to offer 4G VoLTE talk time of 15.6 hours. It supports 120W fast charging technology. The iQOO 7 runs the company’s OriginOS, which is based on Android 11.

The smartphone sports triple rear camera lenses, which are aligned in a triangular formation in a rectangular module, placed on the top left of the back cover. The dual-LED flash unit is placed below the rear camera module. The triple rear camera setup is a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a secondary 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.46 aperture. The front camera is 16-megapixels with f/2.0 aperture.

The iQOO 7 sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the iQOO 7 include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth version 5.2, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and GPS/A-GPS. The smartphone measures 162.2×75.8×8.7mm and it weighs 209.5 grams.