iQOO 8 could launch in India next month: Expected specs, price and all other details

iQOO recently launched its flagship iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro smartphones in China. Now, according to tipster Debayan Roy iQOO is looking to launch its iQOO 8 in India in mid-September. To recall, a variant of the iQOO 8 was spotted in an IMEI database listing and it is expected to be the Indian variant of the device. Apart from that, the company in a short clip has also teased the iQOO 8 Pro's large-scale ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

According to Roy, the vanilla variant of the iQOO 8 will launch in mid-September. He also stated that the company might launch the Pro variant later in the country.

🚨 Exclusive 🚨 – Totally, Totally & Totally Confirmed that : iQOO 8 will launch in India on

🛑September (Next Month). You can expect Mid of September. 🔃 ReTweet will be Amazing ❤️🔥 — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) August 21, 2021

Take this report with a pinch of salt as the company has not officially stated if and when it will be bringing the device to India.

iQOO 8: Price

iQOO 8 has already been launched in China and is priced at Yuan 3,799 (approximately Rs 43,600) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Yuan 4,199 (approximately Rs 48,200) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

iQOO 8: Specifications

iQOO 8 sports a 6.56-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colour. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Origin OS 1.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,350mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel IMX598 primary sensor, paired with a 13-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor to capturing selfies.