iQoo just launched the iQoo 8 smartphone series in China including the iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro. These serve as the successors to the iQoo 7 series, which was launched in January. Both the smartphones come with multiple upgrades over their predecessors. The vanilla iQoo 8 is offered in three finishes, whereas, the iQoo 8 Pro is offered in just two. Both of them are also offered in BMW M Motorsport colourways. Here we will be taking a look at everything that the new iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro have to offer. Also Read - Best gaming phones on a budget: From Poco to Motorola, here are the best offerings

iQoo 8, iQoo 8 Pro: Price

iQoo 8 is priced at Yuan 3,799 (approximately Rs 43,600) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Yuan 4,199 (approximately Rs 48,200) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It is available in a Black colour variant and the Legendary Edition with the BMW M Motorsport badging. Also Read - iQOO 8 to also get a BMW Edition, core specs teased ahead of August 17 launch

iQoo 8 Pro is priced at Yuan 4,999 (approximately Rs 57,300) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage option, at Yuan 5,499 (approximately Rs 63,100) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage option and at Yuan 5,999 (approximately Rs 68,800) for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant. It comes in two finishes the Legendary Edition and Track Version. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones in August 2021 under Rs 40,000: iQOO 7 Legend, Poco F3 GT and more

Both the devices are currently available for pre-ordering in China. iQoo 8 will be made available starting August 24 and the iQoo 8 Pro will be made available starting August 26. The company did not reveal any information on the international availability of the devices.

iQoo 8: Specifications

iQoo 8 sports a 6.56-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colour. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Origin OS 1.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,350mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel IMX598 primary sensor, paired with a 13-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor to capturing selfies.

iQoo 8 Pro: Specifications

iQoo 8 Pro 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with the Adreno 660 GPU. The device comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Origin OS 1.0 skin on top. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 120W of fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging.

The device comes with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel IMX766V sensor with gimbal stabilisation, paired with a 48-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 16-megapixel portrait lens. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.