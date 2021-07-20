The iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend were launched in India a few months ago but the company seems to prepare for the next version. In China, iQOO is expected to host a launch event on August 4 and may reveal the iQOO 8 series. The information comes via two noted Chinese tipsters revealing a couple of details related to the iQOO 8 series. Also Read - Apple Music activates Hi-Res Lossless, Spatial Audio in India: How to switch them on?

The first leak reveals the iQOO 8 name along with confirmation of the FlashCharge charging technology. The latter isn't surprising given that most iQOO phones use that fast charging tech. It is also said that the iQOO 8 will rely on the freshly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chip. This will make the iQOO 8 the other phone to debut this chip alongside the Honor Magic 3.

iQOO 8 specs and features leak ahead of launch

In another tip from Digital Chat Station, there's more information revealed regarding the iQOO 8. The phone appears to hold a codename V2141A and has a spicy specifications sheet. It is said that this one is featuring a 2K display with high refresh rate and a hole cutout in the center for the front camera.

The tip also reaffirms the presence of the Snapdragon 888 Plus chip and 12GB RAM as standard. With Vivo’s virtual RAM technology, it can be expanded by 4GB. The phone will boot Android 11 out of the box with Vivo’s OriginOS skin on top.

iQOO is still in the mood to tease and hasn’t revealed anything yet. Hence, we suggest you take these with a pinch of salt. Similar to its BBK siblings, iQOO has had a habit of releasing successors to its flagship models in a span of few months. The iQOO 7 Legend that we have in India was originally launched in January and based on its home market’s requirement, it is due for an upgrade.

The 2K display and Snapdragon 888 Plus seem to be the only two upgrades coming to the iQOO 8 over the Chinese iQOO 7. The Snapdragon 888 Plus only offers some boost in AI performance when compared to the vanilla Snapdragon 888. Rest of the raw CPU performance remains unchanged in comparison to the regular version.

Will the iQOO 8 launch in India? We need to wait for an official update from the brand. That said, the company is launching a new colour variant of the iQOO 7. It is expected to be called the iQOO 7 Monster Orange edition and will feature a new paintjob with an orange shade and a bold “Monster” branding. This is similar to the iQOO Neo 5’s variant from China.