iQOO 8 series that will likely include iQOO 8 and 8 Pro is said to launch in India soon. While Vivo’s sub-brand is tight-lipped about the launch date, tipster Mukul Anand managed to dig details of the supposed iQOO 8 lineup from the BIS listing. Also Read - iQOO 8 could launch in India next month: Expected specs, price and all other details

As per the tipster, the vanilla variant with the model number V2136 is said to have received BIS certification. While it is mandatory for each device to get this certification in India, if the listing turns out to be true then we may witness the new iQOO smartphone launch event in the country soon. Reports indicate that the Pro model might get a similar treatment as the previous iteration and be showcased as iQOO 8 Legend in India. Also Read - iQoo 8, iQoo 8 Pro with up to Snapdragon 888+ SoC, BMW M Motorsport colourway launched

To recall, the Chinese sub-brand announced iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro on the home turf this August. While iQOO might be gearing up to bring its premium devices to India, the successor iQOO 9 is said to be already baking under the oven and is due to debut early next year with Snapdragon 898 chipset. Although nothing concrete has come from the band yet, we advise readers to take it with a grain of salt.

iQOO 8, iQOO 8 Pro features, specifications

The standard model iQOO 8 features a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1,080 X 2,376-pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device boots up on OriginOS 1.0 based Android 11 OS. For photography, it offers a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. For shooting selfies there is a 16-megapixel sensor on the front. All of these are backed by a 4,350mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging support.

As for the iQOO 8 Pro or the iQOO 8 Legend, it gets a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ compatibility. At the helm rests the powerful Snapdragon 888+ chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM, 512GB internal storage. The phone boasts a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with gimbal stabilisation, assisted by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16-megapixel portrait lens. The device draws power from a 4,500mAh battery that supports a 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charge solution. iQOO is expected to bring these devices with similar configurations in India.