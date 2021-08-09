comscore iQOO 8 to also get BMW Edition, specs teased ahead of August 17 launch
iQOO 8 to also get a BMW Edition, core specs teased ahead of August 17 launch

Vivo has teased the iQOO 8 specs ahead of its August 17 launch. A leaked poster also confirms the two colours and new design for the phone.

While Indians are still warming up to the iQOO 7 duo launched earlier this year, China is getting ready to see the next generation mode. It is called the iQOO 8 and ahead of the August 17 launch event, both tipsters and iQOO itself are revealing certain features and specs. In short, we know how the new model looks and what is going to power it inside. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones in August 2021 under Rs 40,000: iQOO 7 Legend, Poco F3 GT and more

The iQOO 8 doesn’t look vastly different from the iQOO 7 Legend that we see in India. The posters reveal a design inspired by the Vivo X60 Pro Plus, with the rear having a larger camera housing holding three rear cameras. There’s a regular black version with carbon fiber patterns over it while the white variant wears the BMW M Motorsport stripes; this time with an iQOO logo interrupting its flow. Also Read - Best gaming phones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: iQOO Z3, Poco X3 Pro, and more

iQOO 8 teased ahead of launch

The rest of the phone wears a curved edge display with a camera cutout in the center. It seems that iQOO wants to go the premium route with this one instead of a gaming-friendly design of the iQOO 7 series. Also Read - Upcoming phone launches to expect in August 2021: Redmi 10, iQOO 8, Realme GT, Samsung Galaxy A52s, more

iqoo 8

Another teaser reveals the choice of chipset: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus. This will be accompanied by the UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. The display will use a Samsung E5 AMOLED panel with 1440p resolution. The battery capacity is still unknown but there’s a 120W fast charging solution confirmed for the iQOO 8.

At the moment, it remains to be seen whether the iQOO 8 reaches any of the global markets outside China. iQOO has so far only launched the iQOO 3 and iQOO 7 series in India, skipping some of the models that the company launched in China. With the iQOO 7 Legend currently offering top-level specs at a bargain price, there isn’t space for the iQOO 8 to slot itself competitively, unless iQOO has different plans.

The iQOO 7 Legend is currently one of the most affordable smartphones in India using the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone only comes in the BMW M colour edition, and brings certain high-end features. We reviewed the phone at BGR India and were left impressed with its no-nonsense performance, great camera performance, and incredibly fast charging solution.

  Published Date: August 9, 2021 8:04 PM IST

Best Sellers