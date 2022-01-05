iQOO 9 and 9 Pro full specifications leaked hours before official launch

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro are set to launch in China today. The launch event will begin at 7:30 PM local time. Ahead of the official release, both the upcoming smartphones have appeared on the TENAA website with all the key specifications. Also Read - iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro set to launch on January 5: All you need to know about it

As per specifications, the iQOO 9 includes a 6.78-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. The smartphone measures 164.55 x 76.7 x 8.37mm and weighs 206.1 grams. Also Read - iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

The phone is said to include a punch-hole screen bundled with a 16-megapixel image sensor. On the rear panel, the iQOO 9 is listed with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 12-megapixel third sensor. Also Read - iQoo Neo 5 SE set to launch on December 20: Here’s all you need to know about it

iQOO 9 Pro specifications

The listing reveals details of iQOO 9 Pro as well. It shows the smartphone with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and offers a Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels.

On the front, it includes a punch-hole screen that includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the rear panel, the phone will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 50-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel third sensor. The listing shows the Pro model with micro-gimbal OIS stabilization. The phone measures 164.81 x 75.2 x 9.21mm and weighs 202.69 grams.

Most of the other specs in the two phones are the same. As per the listing, the upcoming smartphones will run on OriginOS Ocean in China or iQOO UI-based Android 12 OS. The phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

It is likely that both the smartphones will come packed with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The Pro model is likely to include 50W wireless charging support as well.