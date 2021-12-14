comscore iQOO 9 and 9 Pro specifications leak: 4,700 mAh battery, 120W fast charging support and more
iQOO 9 and 9 Pro specifications leak and they look quite interesting

According to previous leaks, the iQOO 9 smartphone had appeared on the IMEI database revealing the model number of the device as V2171A. The specifications of both the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro are currently unknown.

iQOO 9 series

iQOO recently confirmed that it would launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered flagship phone. New leaks claim that the upcoming iQOO 9 lineup will be powered by the new chip. Based on the previous models, it can be said that the iQOO 9 series will include two handsets- iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro. The smartphone is believed to be arriving in India in late January or early February. In addition, a recent leak has suggested some information regarding the battery and fast charging capabilities of the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro. Also Read - Android flagships confirmed to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip: Realme GT 2 Pro, iQOO 9 series, Xiaomi 12, and more

A tipster on Weibo known as Panda is Bald has claimed that both the smartphones will feature a 4,700mAh battery and 120W fast charging support. To recall, the iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro is equipped with 120W fast charging but with different sized batteries. Also Read - iQoo 9 series likely to launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in Q1 2022

iQOO 9 series specifications

According to previous leaks, the iQOO 9 smartphones appeared on the IMEI database revealing the device’s model number as V2171A. The iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro specifications are currently unknown. However, one can expect AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, triple-camera setup, and 4500mAh battery in these upcoming smartphones. Coming to the software, we can also expect these phones to run Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The iQOO 9 series is expected to have an improved heat dissipation system and micro-gimbal PTZ. To recall, the micro-gimbal feature was only available on the iQOO 8 Pro and not the vanilla iQOO 8. It is unclear whether the iQOO 9 Pro and its vanilla variant will have a micro-gimbal PTZ camera.

iQOO launched the iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro smartphones in China in August. Both these devices flaunt an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a triple camera setup at the back. These phones are yet to be introduced in the Indian market.

  Published Date: December 14, 2021 10:44 AM IST

Best Sellers