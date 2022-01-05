iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro launched: Check full specs, price, India launch timeline, more

iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro have been officially launched in the company’s home market China. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed any details about the Indian release of these new smartphones. Since most iQOO phones have made it to the country, we expect the iQOO 9 as well as the iQOO 9 Pro to also launch in the country soon. We will need to wait for the company to confirm the launch timeline. Also Read - iQOO 9 and 9 Pro full specifications leaked hours before official launch

The iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro have a lot in common. Both phones come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 50-megapixel primary sensor, 120W fast charging support, and much more. Also Read - Smartphones confirmed to launch in January 2022: OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 series, and more

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro price

The iQOO 9 has been released at a price starting at RMB 3,999 (approx Rs 46,900), for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Other models include 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at RMB 4,399 (approx Rs 51,600) and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage at RMB 4,799 (approx Rs 56,300). Also Read - iQOO 9 Pro confirmed to come with support for 120W wired, 50W wireless fast charging

In comparison, the iQOO 9 Pro 8GB RAM + 256GB storage comes at RMB 4,999 (approx Rs 58,600), 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at RMB 5,499 (approx Rs. 64,500) and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage at RMB 5,999 (approx Rs. 70,300).

iQOO 9 Pro specifications

In terms of specifications, the Pro model aka the iQOO 9 Pro comes packed with a 6.78-inch 2K E5 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 3200 x 1400 pixels resolution, in-display fingerprint sensor, and punch-hole cutout.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 12 OS with OriginOS custom skin.

On the camera front, the phone includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary Samsung GN5 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 16-megapixel shooter on the front.

The device is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging support. Other features include — 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, and much more.

iQOO 9 specifications

The iQOO 9 comes packed with the same 6.78-inch LTPO 2.0 E5 AMOLED display but with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution.

It is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

On the camera front, the phone includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary Samsung GN5 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.