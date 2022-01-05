comscore iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro launched: Check full specs, price, India launch timeline, more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro launched: Check full specs, price, India launch timeline, more
News

iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro launched: Check full specs, price, India launch timeline, more

Mobiles

The iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro have a lot in common. Both phones come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 50-megapixel primary sensor, 120W fast charging support and much more.

iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro have been officially launched in the company’s home market China. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed any details about the Indian release of these new smartphones. Since most iQOO phones have made it to the country, we expect the iQOO 9 as well as the iQOO 9 Pro to also launch in the country soon. We will need to wait for the company to confirm the launch timeline. Also Read - iQOO 9 and 9 Pro full specifications leaked hours before official launch

The iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro have a lot in common. Both phones come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 50-megapixel primary sensor, 120W fast charging support, and much more. Also Read - Smartphones confirmed to launch in January 2022: OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 series, and more

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro price

The iQOO 9 has been released at a price starting at RMB 3,999 (approx Rs 46,900), for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Other models include 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at RMB 4,399 (approx Rs 51,600) and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage at RMB 4,799 (approx Rs 56,300). Also Read - iQOO 9 Pro confirmed to come with support for 120W wired, 50W wireless fast charging

In comparison, the iQOO 9 Pro 8GB RAM + 256GB storage comes at RMB 4,999 (approx Rs 58,600), 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at RMB 5,499 (approx Rs. 64,500) and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage at RMB 5,999 (approx Rs. 70,300).

iQOO 9 Pro specifications

In terms of specifications, the Pro model aka the iQOO 9 Pro comes packed with a 6.78-inch 2K E5 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 3200 x 1400 pixels resolution, in-display fingerprint sensor, and punch-hole cutout.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 12 OS with OriginOS custom skin.

On the camera front, the phone includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary Samsung GN5 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 16-megapixel shooter on the front.

The device is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging support. Other features include — 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, and much more.

iQOO 9 specifications

The iQOO 9 comes packed with the same 6.78-inch LTPO 2.0 E5 AMOLED display but with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution.

It is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

On the camera front, the phone includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary Samsung GN5 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 5, 2022 7:38 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 5, 2022 7:39 PM IST

You Might be Interested

iQOO 9

iQOO 9
Android 12
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
50MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Smartphone brands that are building electric cars
Photo Gallery
Smartphone brands that are building electric cars
Smartphone brands that are building electric cars

Photo Gallery

Smartphone brands that are building electric cars

Big Blow to Xiaomi India as DRI slaps Rs 653 crore notice for tax evasion

News

Big Blow to Xiaomi India as DRI slaps Rs 653 crore notice for tax evasion

These tech companies have asked employees to work from home permanently

Photo Gallery

These tech companies have asked employees to work from home permanently

These tech companies have asked employees to work from home permanently

Photo Gallery

These tech companies have asked employees to work from home permanently

iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro launched: Check full specs, price, India launch timeline, more

Mobiles

iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro launched: Check full specs, price, India launch timeline, more

Oppo Enco M32 neckband-style earphones with IP55 water & dust resistance launched: Price in India, features

Wearables

Oppo Enco M32 neckband-style earphones with IP55 water & dust resistance launched: Price in India, features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Big Blow to Xiaomi India as DRI slaps Rs 653 crore notice for tax evasion

HP announces new Elite Dragonfly laptops, EliteBook G9 laptops at CES 2022

India gets its first crypto index, IC15: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin take top positions

After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women

Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro launched: Check full specs, price, India launch timeline, more

Mobiles

iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro launched: Check full specs, price, India launch timeline, more
iQOO 9 and 9 Pro full specifications leaked hours before official launch

Mobiles

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro full specifications leaked hours before official launch
iQOO reveals battery details of iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro

Mobiles

iQOO reveals battery details of iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro
iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro set to launch on January 5

Mobiles

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro set to launch on January 5
iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर में कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड जीतने का मौका, आज मिल रहे कई आइटम

शाओमी की टैक्स चोरी पर सरकार का डंडा, कई सौ करोड़ रुपये की होगी वसूली!

Truke BTG-1 TWS Review: गेमर्स के लिए बजट में अच्छा ऑप्शन

CES 2022: TCL ने पेश किया फोल्डेबल फोन, mini-LED TV, लैपटॉप और ढेरों टैबलेट

Free Fire Super Match Event: 11 जनवरी तक ढेरों आइटम्स पर मिलेगा भरपूर डिस्काउंट, Heatbound Desert Bundle को भी पाने का मौका

Latest Videos

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Reviews

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products
OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022
Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

News

Big Blow to Xiaomi India as DRI slaps Rs 653 crore notice for tax evasion
News
Big Blow to Xiaomi India as DRI slaps Rs 653 crore notice for tax evasion
HP announces new Elite Dragonfly laptops, EliteBook G9 laptops at CES 2022

Laptops

HP announces new Elite Dragonfly laptops, EliteBook G9 laptops at CES 2022
India gets its first crypto index, IC15: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin take top positions

News

India gets its first crypto index, IC15: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin take top positions
After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women

News

After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women
Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices

Apps

Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers