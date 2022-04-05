iQoo launched the iQOO 9 recently in India alongside iQOO 9 Pro 5G and iQOO 9 SE. Today, the company has launched a new colour variant of the smartphone called Phoenix Orange that has a “color changing technology”. For the unversed, Vivo V23 5G, vivo V23 Pro, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ also come with a color-changing back panel. Also Read - MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed

As per the company, “The new vibrant color of iQOO 9 is produced by a geometric craft on Frosty AG Glass. It changes color when exposed to sunlight and other sources of artificial UV rays and transforms into different colors. The UV Rays of Sunshine changes the internal structure of glass molecules resulting in changing the existing color to Phoenix (Orange) color variant.” Also Read - iQOO 9 series to Realme Narzo 50: Phones set to launch in India this week

iQOO 9 pricing, availability

The new Phoenix Orange colour variant will be available in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 42,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is launched at Rs 46,999. Both the variants are now available for purchase on iQoo website and Amazon India website. In terms of colour, the smartphone is already available in Legend and Alpha colour variants. Also Read - Smartphone launches this week: Oppo, iQoo, Vivo, Tecno events line-up

iQOO 9 specifications

The iQoo 9 5G comes with a 6.56-inch full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. It is backed by a 4,350mAh battery that is coupled with 120W FlashCharge technology. It runs Funtouch OS 12.

On the camera front, the iQoo 9 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP gimbal camera with Sony IMX 598 sensor, a 13MP wide angle lens with 120-degree field of view and a 13MP 50mm portrait lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. The iQoo 9 comes in Legend and Alpha colour variants.