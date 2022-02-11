comscore iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro coming this month in India: Check specifications, price, features
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro India launch date officially confirmed: Here’s everything we know so far
News

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro India launch date officially confirmed: Here’s everything we know so far

Mobiles

The specifications and price of the lineup of the Indian variants of the iQOO 9 series have already been leaked. The company recently confirmed that these phones would also be launched in India, although the exact information related to the launch date has not been given.

iqoo 9

iQOO has already launched iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro in China, and now it is time for the phone to hit the Indian market. The iQOO 9 series for India will have three models: iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9, and iQOO 9 Pro. Along with this, the features and price of this phone have also been revealed. In the first sale in China, both the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro handsets got a great response from the users, and phones worth 100 million yuan (about Rs 116.25 crore) were sold in just 10 seconds. Also Read - Garmin unveils Instinct 2 smartwatch series with 'unlimited' battery life

The specifications and price of the lineup of the Indian variants of the iQOO 9 series have already been leaked. The company recently confirmed that these phones would also be launched in India, although the exact information related to the launch date has not been given. Also Read - Google gives us a glimpse of Android 13 with first developer preview

Tipster Yogesh Brar has informed via Twitter that the upcoming iQOO 9 smartphones will launch in India with Snapdragon 888, just like the iQOO 8 series launched in August last year. The latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will be given in the Pro smartphone.

The company launched the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro smartphones in China last month, both of which were equipped with the latest Qualcomm processor. According to the tipster, these phones will knock with different specifications in India.

Price

Previous leaks suggest that the iQOO 9 series will launch in India later this month. The cheapest phone in the iQOO 9 SE lineup is around Rs 35,000, followed by the iQOO 9 for Rs 45,000 and the iQOO 9 Pro for Rs 55,000. The company has started teasing the launch of its iQOO 9 series in India, so we can expect it to launch soon.

iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo

iQoo 9 Pro

Specifications

The iQOO 9 smartphone will have a 48MP triple camera system with gimbal stabilization support. iQOO 9 Pro mobile has 50MP Samsung GN5 + 50MP UW + 16MP triple camera system. It will have gimbal stabilization support in the primary sensor and 2.5x optical zoom support in the tertiary lens.

Talking about the display, the iQOO 9 Indian variant will sport a 6.5-inch 10-bit AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. On the other hand, the Chinese version sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Due to the AMOLED screen, both versions come with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Coming to the device’s battery, the Indian variant will pack a 4,350mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging over a USB Type-C charging port, which will charge the device from 0 to 100 percent in around 18 minutes.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 11, 2022 10:15 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google gives us its first glimpse of Android 13
News
Google gives us its first glimpse of Android 13
OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in India, specs leaked: Here's a look all we know so far

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in India, specs leaked: Here's a look all we know so far

Realme C35 launched with 50MP camera and 5000mah battery: Check features, specifications, price

Mobiles

Realme C35 launched with 50MP camera and 5000mah battery: Check features, specifications, price

Making a UPI payment? Here's what you should and shouldn't do

How To

Making a UPI payment? Here's what you should and shouldn't do

How to transfer photos from iPhone to Android without losing quality

How To

How to transfer photos from iPhone to Android without losing quality

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro coming this month in India: Check specifications, price, features

Google gives us its first glimpse of Android 13

Realme C35 launched with 50MP camera and 5000mah battery: Check features, specifications, price

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

Maruti Suzuki, Toyota first EV to be an SUV, not a compact car: Report

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What's different?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: End of an era

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (11 February): आज फ्री में मिलेगा Vampire Weapon Loot Crate, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

How to Port Mobile Number: मोबाइल नंबर पोर्ट करना है बहुत आसान, बस करना होगा SMS

50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ Realme C35 लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

New State Mobile के नए अपडेट के साथ जुड़े नए गेम मोड, वेपन समेत कई फीचर्स

Garena Free Fire India Championship 2022 Spring का शेड्यूल और फॉर्मेट जारी, जानें कब और कैसे होगा टूर्नामेंट

Latest Videos

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed
Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

News

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro coming this month in India: Check specifications, price, features
Mobiles
iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro coming this month in India: Check specifications, price, features
Google gives us its first glimpse of Android 13

News

Google gives us its first glimpse of Android 13
Realme C35 launched with 50MP camera and 5000mah battery: Check features, specifications, price

Mobiles

Realme C35 launched with 50MP camera and 5000mah battery: Check features, specifications, price
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed
Maruti Suzuki, Toyota first EV to be an SUV, not a compact car: Report

Electric Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki, Toyota first EV to be an SUV, not a compact car: Report

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers