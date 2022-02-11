iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro coming this month in India: Check specifications, price, features

iQOO has already launched iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro in China, and now it is time for the phone to hit the Indian market. The iQOO 9 series for India will have three models: iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9, and iQOO 9 Pro. Along with this, the features and price of this phone have also been revealed. In the first sale in China, both the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro handsets got a great response from the users, and phones worth 100 million yuan (about Rs 116.25 crore) were sold in just 10 seconds. Also Read - Garmin unveils Instinct 2 smartwatch series with 'unlimited' battery life

The specifications and price of the lineup of the Indian variants of the iQOO 9 series have already been leaked. The company recently confirmed that these phones would also be launched in India, although the exact information related to the launch date has not been given. Also Read - Google gives us a glimpse of Android 13 with first developer preview

Tipster Yogesh Brar has informed via Twitter that the upcoming iQOO 9 smartphones will launch in India with Snapdragon 888, just like the iQOO 8 series launched in August last year. The latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will be given in the Pro smartphone.

iQOO 9 series for India gets a mix between iQOO 8 and 9. SD888 on the vanilla model

SD8 Gen 1 on the Pro model These won't be the exact same ones launched in China, some features/hardware will be removed to keep the cost down. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 10, 2022

The company launched the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro smartphones in China last month, both of which were equipped with the latest Qualcomm processor. According to the tipster, these phones will knock with different specifications in India.

Price

Previous leaks suggest that the iQOO 9 series will launch in India later this month. The cheapest phone in the iQOO 9 SE lineup is around Rs 35,000, followed by the iQOO 9 for Rs 45,000 and the iQOO 9 Pro for Rs 55,000. The company has started teasing the launch of its iQOO 9 series in India, so we can expect it to launch soon.

Specifications

The iQOO 9 smartphone will have a 48MP triple camera system with gimbal stabilization support. iQOO 9 Pro mobile has 50MP Samsung GN5 + 50MP UW + 16MP triple camera system. It will have gimbal stabilization support in the primary sensor and 2.5x optical zoom support in the tertiary lens.

Talking about the display, the iQOO 9 Indian variant will sport a 6.5-inch 10-bit AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. On the other hand, the Chinese version sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Due to the AMOLED screen, both versions come with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Coming to the device’s battery, the Indian variant will pack a 4,350mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging over a USB Type-C charging port, which will charge the device from 0 to 100 percent in around 18 minutes.