iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro set to launch on January 5

Vivo's sub-brand iQoo launched the iQoo 5S and the iQoo 5 SE smartphones earlier this month. Now, the company is gearing to launch its iQoo 9 series smartphones. A leaked poster that has surfaced online shows that the iQoo 9 series consisting of the iQoo 9 and the iQoo 9 Pro smartphones will launch in China on January 5.

The leaked poster also gives us a glimpse of the iQoo 9 series' design. As per the leaked poster, the vanilla iQoo 9 smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that will be housed inside a gigantic horizontally stacked camera setup. While the camera doesn't seem to have a use, it does reveal that the upcoming iQoo 9 smartphone will come with an optical image stabalisation (OIS) feature. Additionally, the poster reveals that the phone will have a racing stripe design wherein the stripes will be placed on the right side of the back.

Furthermore, tipster Digital Chat Station has also shared images of the Pro variant of the series, that is, the iQoo 9 Pro. The image shows that the iQoo 9 Pro will feature a design that is similar to that of the iQoo 9 with an exception of a large dragon-like shape being placed under the rear camera setup. The camera island of the iQoo 9 Pro too shows that at least one camera in the phone will come with OIS functionality.

iQoo9 series specs (expected)

As far as the specifications are concerned, reports in the past have hinted towards both the models in the iQoo 9 series to get an AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the iQoo 9 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display, the vanilla iQoo 9 is expected to get a similar sized display with full HD+ resolution.

Reports have also shown that the iQoo 9 Pro is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and feature support for a 50MP primary sensor at the back. Additionally, reports have hinted towards both the phones getting a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging technology.