comscore iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro set to launch on January 5
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro set to launch on January 5: All you need to know about it
News

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro set to launch on January 5: All you need to know about it

Mobiles

The iQoo 9 series is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup that is stacked inside a gigantic rectangular camera setup.

iQoo 9 Pro

Image: Digital Chat Station/Twitter

Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo launched the iQoo 5S and the iQoo 5 SE smartphones earlier this month. Now, the company is gearing to launch its iQoo 9 series smartphones. A leaked poster that has surfaced online shows that the iQoo 9 series consisting of the iQoo 9 and the iQoo 9 Pro smartphones will launch in China on January 5. Also Read - iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

The leaked poster also gives us a glimpse of the iQoo 9 series’ design. As per the leaked poster, the vanilla iQoo 9 smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that will be housed inside a gigantic horizontally stacked camera setup. While the camera doesn’t seem to have a use, it does reveal that the upcoming iQoo 9 smartphone will come with an optical image stabalisation (OIS) feature. Additionally, the poster reveals that the phone will have a racing stripe design wherein the stripes will be placed on the right side of the back. Also Read - iQoo Neo 5 SE set to launch on December 20: Here’s all you need to know about it

Furthermore, tipster Digital Chat Station has also shared images of the Pro variant of the series, that is, the iQoo 9 Pro. The image shows that the iQoo 9 Pro will feature a design that is similar to that of the iQoo 9 with an exception of a large dragon-like shape being placed under the rear camera setup. The camera island of the iQoo 9 Pro too shows that at least one camera in the phone will come with OIS functionality. Also Read - iQOO 9 and 9 Pro specifications leak and they look quite interesting

iQoo9 series specs (expected)

As far as the specifications are concerned, reports in the past have hinted towards both the models in the iQoo 9 series to get an AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the iQoo 9 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display, the vanilla iQoo 9 is expected to get a similar sized display with full HD+ resolution.

Reports have also shown that the iQoo 9 Pro is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and feature support for a 50MP primary sensor at the back. Additionally, reports have hinted towards both the phones getting a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging technology.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 26, 2021 3:13 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 26, 2021 3:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro set to launch on January 5
Mobiles
iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro set to launch on January 5
Samsung to roll out One UI 4.0 after Google fixes it first

Mobiles

Samsung to roll out One UI 4.0 after Google fixes it first

WhatsApp will soon let you search for grocery stores near your location

Apps

WhatsApp will soon let you search for grocery stores near your location

Here s when you will be able to buy Sony PS5 in India

Gaming

Here s when you will be able to buy Sony PS5 in India

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 2,545 Happy New Year offer

Telecom

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 2,545 Happy New Year offer

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung to roll out One UI 4.0 after Google fixes it first

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to ditch SIM card slot

WhatsApp will soon let you search for grocery stores near your location

Google Fit now lets you measure your vitals using your iPhone s camera

Here s when you will be able to buy Sony PS5 in India

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro set to launch on January 5

Mobiles

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro set to launch on January 5
iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched
iQoo Neo 5 SE colours, key specs revealed ahead of launch

Mobiles

iQoo Neo 5 SE colours, key specs revealed ahead of launch
iQOO 9 and 9 Pro specifications leak: 4,700 mAh battery, 120W fast charging support and more

Mobiles

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro specifications leak: 4,700 mAh battery, 120W fast charging support and more
iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE details tipped

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE details tipped

हिंदी समाचार

Jio, Airtel और Vi में से किसका 1GB डेली डेटा वाल प्रीपेड प्लान है सबसे सस्ता और अच्छा, यहां जानें

फ्री फायर में मिल रहा फ्री में पेन स्किन पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

Free Fire Redeem Code: इन कोड को तुरंत करें रिडीम और पाएं बेहतरीन रिवॉर्ड

Oppo Reno 7 5G का न्यू ईयर एडिशन लॉन्च, 4500mAh बैटरी के साथ मिल रहे ये शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire में इंडियर सर्वर के प्लेयर्स को फ्री मिल रहे गन स्किन समेत कई आइटम, ऐसे पाएं

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review
WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis

News

WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis
Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more
Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

News

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

News

Samsung to roll out One UI 4.0 after Google fixes it first
Mobiles
Samsung to roll out One UI 4.0 after Google fixes it first
Apple iPhone 15 Pro to ditch SIM card slot

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to ditch SIM card slot
WhatsApp will soon let you search for grocery stores near your location

Apps

WhatsApp will soon let you search for grocery stores near your location
Google Fit now lets you measure your vitals using your iPhone s camera

Apps

Google Fit now lets you measure your vitals using your iPhone s camera
Here s when you will be able to buy Sony PS5 in India

Gaming

Here s when you will be able to buy Sony PS5 in India

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers