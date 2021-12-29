comscore iQOO reveals battery details of iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro
iQOO 9 Pro confirmed to come with support for 120W wired, 50W wireless fast charging

The company has announced that the iQOO 9 series will feature a 2K E5 AMOLED display and a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS support. 

iQOO 9 series that includes iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro is likely to debut in China on January 5. The company has officially started confirming the key details of the two smartphones. One of the major highlights of the smartphones is that both the handsets will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Recently, iQOO has confirmed that iQOO 9 Pro will house a 4,700 mAh battery that will come with support for 50W wireless charging and 120W wired fast charging. Also Read - Upcoming smartphone launches in first week of January: Realme GT 2 series, to iQOO 9 Pro

The company has further confirmed that the smartphone will feature a USB-C port for charging, a SIM card slot and a microphone on the left edge. Since the last two predecessors did not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, the upcoming handsets might also ditch the headphone jack.

Earlier, the company has announced that the iQOO 9 series will feature a 2K E5 AMOLED display and a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS support.

As per the company’s posters, iQOO 9 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and will come with an “enhanced version” of LPDDR5 and an “overclocking version” of UFS 3.1 storage.

As far as the specifications are concerned, reports in the past have hinted towards both the models in the iQOO 9 series to get an AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the iQOO 9 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display, the vanilla iQOO 9 is expected to get a similar-sized display with full HD+ resolution.

Reports have also shown that the iQOO 9 Pro is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and feature support for a 50MP primary sensor at the back. Additionally, reports have hinted towards both the phones getting a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging technology.

Although, the company has not yet announced any launch date yet, however, iQOO is likely to launch the iQOO 9 series in India in late January or early February 2022.

  Published Date: December 29, 2021 4:41 PM IST

