comscore iQoo 9 Pro India variant might ditch the 2K display: Here's why
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • iQoo 9 Pro India variant might feature a FHD+ display instead of a 2K display: Report
News

iQoo 9 Pro India variant might feature a FHD+ display instead of a 2K display: Report

Mobiles

iQoo 9 Pro India variant was spotted on Google Play Console and Google Play supported devices list with model number I2022.

iqoo 9 pro-

iQoo 9 Pro

iQoo is gearing up to launch its latest iQoo 9 series that might include iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro in India. The two handsets have already debuted in China along with an additional iQoo 9 SE. However, the Pro model that will launch in India is expected to come with different specifications than that of the Chinese variant. Also Read - iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online

As per a report by MySmartPrice, iQoo 9 Pro India variant was spotted on Google Play Console and Google Play supported devices list with model number I2022. As per the report, one of the major differences between the India and China variant is their display. The China variant featured a QHD+ (3200 × 1440 pixel) display while the India variant was spotted with  FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixel) display. Chances are that the company had to go with a cheaper display in India to keep the cost down. Also Read - iQOO 9 Pro India variant with Snapdragon 8 Gen SoC spotted on Geekbench

iQoo 9 Pro expected specifications

iQoo 9 Pro is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage. It is likely to feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage and run on Android 12 OS. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with superfast charging support expected to launch in India soon

The handset was recently spotted at the benchmarking site Geekbench where it scored 1,240 points on the single-core test and 3,590 points on multicore tests.

As for the camera, iQoo 9 Pro might come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 16-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, it is expected to come with a 16-megapixel shooter on the front.’

The device is likely to be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging support. Other features include — 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, and much more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 10, 2022 10:28 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 10, 2022 10:29 AM IST

You Might be Interested

iQOO 9

iQOO 9
Android 12
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
50MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch soon: Check launch date, specs, price and more details
Mobiles
Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch soon: Check launch date, specs, price and more details
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 5 highlights of the new avatar of the Note

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 5 highlights of the new avatar of the Note

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 5 highlights of the new avatar of the Note

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 5 highlights of the new avatar of the Note

iQoo 9 Pro India variant might ditch the 2K display: Here's why

Mobiles

iQoo 9 Pro India variant might ditch the 2K display: Here's why

Realme 9 5G specifications tipped ahead of official launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Realme 9 5G specifications tipped ahead of official launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

Samsung promises 4 years of OS updates, 5 years of security updates

News

Samsung promises 4 years of OS updates, 5 years of security updates

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Meta's Messenger gets vanish mode, split payments and more

Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch soon: Check launch date, specs, price and more details

Realme 9 5G specifications tipped ahead of official launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

Samsung promises 4 years of OS updates, 5 years of security updates

From Samsung Galaxy S22 to Tab S8 series, all that was launched at Unpacked 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: End of an era

Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQoo 9 Pro India variant might ditch the 2K display: Here's why

Mobiles

iQoo 9 Pro India variant might ditch the 2K display: Here's why
iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online

Mobiles

iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online
iQoo 9 Pro India variant might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Mobiles

iQoo 9 Pro India variant might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
iQOO 9 series to be announced in India at BGMI series finals: Check date, specifications, expected price

Mobiles

iQOO 9 series to be announced in India at BGMI series finals: Check date, specifications, expected price
iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro launched: Check full specs, price, India launch timeline, more

Mobiles

iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro launched: Check full specs, price, India launch timeline, more

हिंदी समाचार

एयरटेल के रिचार्ज फिर से होंगे महंगे, कंपनी ने दिए संकेत

Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (10 February): रिडीम करें ये कोड्स और जीतें कई फ्री आइटम

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ और Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: आ गया सैमसंग का सबसे धांसू फोन, मिलेगा जबरदस्त कैमरा

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ हुए लॉन्च, मिलेंगे जबरदस्त फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Meta's Messenger gets vanish mode, split payments and more
Apps
Meta's Messenger gets vanish mode, split payments and more
Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch soon: Check launch date, specs, price and more details

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch soon: Check launch date, specs, price and more details
Realme 9 5G specifications tipped ahead of official launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Realme 9 5G specifications tipped ahead of official launch: Check expected specifications, price, features
Samsung promises 4 years of OS updates, 5 years of security updates

News

Samsung promises 4 years of OS updates, 5 years of security updates
From Samsung Galaxy S22 to Tab S8 series, all that was launched at Unpacked 2022

Mobiles

From Samsung Galaxy S22 to Tab S8 series, all that was launched at Unpacked 2022

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers