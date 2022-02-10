iQoo is gearing up to launch its latest iQoo 9 series that might include iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro in India. The two handsets have already debuted in China along with an additional iQoo 9 SE. However, the Pro model that will launch in India is expected to come with different specifications than that of the Chinese variant. Also Read - iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online

As per a report by MySmartPrice, iQoo 9 Pro India variant was spotted on Google Play Console and Google Play supported devices list with model number I2022. As per the report, one of the major differences between the India and China variant is their display. The China variant featured a QHD+ (3200 × 1440 pixel) display while the India variant was spotted with FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixel) display. Chances are that the company had to go with a cheaper display in India to keep the cost down.

iQoo 9 Pro expected specifications

iQoo 9 Pro is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage. It is likely to feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage and run on Android 12 OS.

The handset was recently spotted at the benchmarking site Geekbench where it scored 1,240 points on the single-core test and 3,590 points on multicore tests.

As for the camera, iQoo 9 Pro might come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 16-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, it is expected to come with a 16-megapixel shooter on the front.’

The device is likely to be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging support. Other features include — 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, and much more.