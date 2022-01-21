comscore iQoo 9 Pro India variant might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
iQOO 9 Pro India variant with Snapdragon 8 Gen SoC spotted on Geekbench

The Geekbench listing revealed that iQoo 9 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and offers up to 12GB RAM. In the single-core test, it scored 1,240 points and 3,590 points in multi-core tests.

iQoo had launched its iQoo 9 series, which includes iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro, in China recently. The company is expected to launch the two handsets in India soon but with slightly different specifications. The Pro variant of the Indian version has been spotted on Geekbench recently. This Geekbench listing suggests that the phone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with superfast charging support expected to launch in India soon

Going by a report by MySmartPrice, iQoo 9 Pro India variant appeared on Geekbench under the model number Vivo I2020. The listing revealed that the smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and offers up to 12GB RAM. On the singl-core test, it scored 1,240 points and 3,590 points in multi-core tests. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box with FuntouchOS skin. Recently, tipster Yogesh Brar hinted that iQoo 9 India variant is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Also Read - iQOO 9 series to be announced in India at BGMI series finals

iQOO 9 Pro specifications

In terms of specifications, the Pro model aka the iQOO 9 Pro comes packed with a 6.78-inch 2K E5 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 3200 x 1400 pixels resolution, in-display fingerprint sensor, and punch-hole cutout. Also Read - iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro launched: Check full specs, price, India launch timeline, more

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 12 OS with OriginOS custom skin.

On the camera front, the phone includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary Samsung GN5 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 16-megapixel shooter on the front.

The device is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging support. Other features include — 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, and much more.

iQOO 9 specifications

The iQOO 9 comes packed with the same 6.78-inch LTPO 2.0 E5 AMOLED display but with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution.

It is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

On the camera front, the phone includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary Samsung GN5 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

  Published Date: January 21, 2022 8:59 AM IST

