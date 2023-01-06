iQOO 9 SE 5G was launched early last year in India at a starting price of Rs 33,990. The smartphone has a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple cameras, and 66W fast charging. Also Read - January 2023 launches: Poco C50, Redmi Note 12 series, iQOO 11 series, and more

Now, the phone's price has gone down to Rs 29,990 without any offers. Additionally, there are other offers that make the phone retail at an even lower price.

iQOO 9 SE 5G new price, offers

iQOO 9 SE 5G has received a price drop on Amazon just after the release of Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The Note 12 Pro+ is available at Rs 29,999 and offers a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 mid-range chipset.

The iQOO 9 SE 5G’s new price is Rs 29,990 and with the HDFC bank CC offer it goes down to Rs 27,990. Additionally, there’s up to Rs 15,200 exchange discount.

iQOO 9 SE 5G or Redmi Note 12 Pro+?

The iQOO 9 SE 5G has a 6.62-inch punch-hole AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ display. It has Panda Glass protection. The Note 12 Pro+, on the other hand, has a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. Remember that the Note has Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has a triple rear camera system with a 200MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro. The 9 SE 5G has a 48MP main lens, 13MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP depth sensor. Both have a 16MP selfie shooter.

The major highlight of the 9 SE 5G at the aforesaid price is its chipset. It comes with a Snapdragon 888 as compared to the Dimensity 1080 chipset. Although old, the Snapdragon 888 is faster than the Dimensity 1080.

There’s a 4,500mAh battery in the iQOO 9 SE 5G with 66W fast charging support. The Note 12 Pro+ has an edge here with a 5,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging. Both come with Android 12 OS but are upgradable to Android 13. The Note 12 Pro+ also has an IP67 rating.

With all that, the iQOO 9 SE 5G seems like a solid deal since it comes with a Snapdragon 888 premium chipset. If the chipset is something that you care about, the 9 SE 5G could be a good deal for you. But the Note 12 Pro+ offers a few advantages in battery/fast charging and also has an IP rating, so do keep that in mind.