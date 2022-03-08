iQoo recently launched iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 9 SE in India. Today, iQoo 9 SE 5G will go on sale in India on Amazon and the company’s website. The highlights of iQoo 9 SE 5G include a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 66W FlashCharge, up to 12GB RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Notably, the other two handsets of the iQoo 9 series are already available for purchase in India. Also Read - MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed

iQoo 9 SE 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

iQoo 9 SE 5G comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM +128GB variant costs Rs 33,990 while the 12GB RAM +256GB variant of the device is priced at Rs 37,990. In terms of colours, it comes in Sunset Sierra and Space Fusion colour variants. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting today on Amazon and iQoo’s website. Also Read - iQoo 9 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 50MP gimbal camera launched in India

In terms of sale offers, buyers will get an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the smartphone via ICICI Bank credit cards. This offer is valid till March 15 only. As per the company’s iQoo Upgrade Program, current iQoo customers can get up to Rs 10,000 additional exchange bonus. Also Read - iQoo 9 Pro in pics: Check out India’s ‘first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone’

iQoo 9 SE 5G specifications

Lastly, the iQoo 9 SE 5G comes with a 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that is coupled with 66W FlashCharge technology. It runs Funtouch OS 12.

On the camera front, the iQoo 9 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP camera with a Sony IMX 598 sensor, a 13MP wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view and a 2MP mono lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. The iQoo 9 Pro comes in Sunset Sierra and Space Fusion colour variants.