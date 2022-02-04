comscore iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online
News

iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online

Mobiles

iQOO 9 SE likely to cost around Rs 35,000 in India, iQOO 9, 9 Pro tipped to equip Snapdragon 888+ and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platforms.

iqoo 9 pro

iQOO 9 series was initially launched in China and Vivo’s brand is bringing the duo to the Indian market soon. Reports suggest that iQOO might add another model to the lineup- iQOO 9 SE alongside iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro. Also Read - iQOO 9 Pro India variant with Snapdragon 8 Gen SoC spotted on Geekbench

The iQOO 9 SE is tipped to get a Snapdragon 888 processor, while the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro are rumoured to get Snapdragon 888+ chipset, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC respectively. As per YouTuber Technical Guruji, the SE variant’s price in India could start at around Rs 35,000. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with superfast charging support expected to launch in India soon

iQOO 9 series specifications tipped

All three models in the new iQOO 9 lineup are expected to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint reader. As for the screen size, the SE model is said to get a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, while the vanilla and the Pro versions could likely have a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED and 6.7-inch QHD+ curved E5 AMOLED displays respectively. Also Read - iQOO 9 series to be announced in India at BGMI series finals

On the camera front, the iQOO 9 could get a 48-megapixel rear camera setup with Vivo’s in-house gimbal stabilisation system. The iQOO 9 Pro will likely offer a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 16-megapixel zoom camera. The camera details of the iQOO 9 SE aren’t known yet.

Past reports indicated the Pro model to be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The phone is also speculated to get at least 12GB of RAM, and include an internal storage capacity of up to 256GB.

To recall, the new iQOO 9 series was launched in China on January 5, 2022. While the smartphones’ debut is expected to happen soon, the brand is yet to share details on the India launch date.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 4, 2022 3:31 PM IST

You Might be Interested

iQOO 9

iQOO 9
Android 12
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
50MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ather to launch new electric scooter with better range
Electric Vehicle
Ather to launch new electric scooter with better range
Valentine's Day offers: Best deals on Garmin Lily, Venu 2, Huawei Watch GT2 Pro and more

Deals

Valentine's Day offers: Best deals on Garmin Lily, Venu 2, Huawei Watch GT2 Pro and more

iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online

Mobiles

iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online

Joe Rogan controversy: Spotify loses $4 billion in market value as Neil Young pulls down music

Apps

Joe Rogan controversy: Spotify loses $4 billion in market value as Neil Young pulls down music

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Review: The Reno series is finally getting back on track

Reviews

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Review: The Reno series is finally getting back on track

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ather to launch new electric scooter with better range

iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online

Not just NSO Group, but QuaDream also exploited iPhone flaw to spy on users

If you use any of these passwords, change them immediately

MIUI 13 launched in India: Check the list of eligible phones, how to update

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online

Mobiles

iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online
iQoo 9 Pro India variant might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Mobiles

iQoo 9 Pro India variant might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
iQOO 9 series to be announced in India at BGMI series finals: Check date, specifications, expected price

Mobiles

iQOO 9 series to be announced in India at BGMI series finals: Check date, specifications, expected price
iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro launched: Check full specs, price, India launch timeline, more

Mobiles

iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro launched: Check full specs, price, India launch timeline, more
iQOO 9 and 9 Pro full specifications leaked hours before official launch

Mobiles

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro full specifications leaked hours before official launch

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Watch Free स्मार्टवॉच भारत में लॉन्च, 14 दिन की बैटरी लाइफ सहित मिल रहे कई धमाल स्पेसिफिकेशन

Garena Free Fire में शुरू होने वाले हैं 2 नए इवेंट, फ्री में मिलेंगी Kord और Pan स्किन

PUBG के डेवलपर Krafton ने Nautilus Mobile में किया करोड़ों रुपये का निवेश

Realme GT 2 सीरीज जल्द भारत में होगी लॉन्च, माधव सेठ ने किया टीज

Oppo Reno 7 Series भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत से लेकर फीचर तक हर बात

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Ather to launch new electric scooter with better range
Electric Vehicle
Ather to launch new electric scooter with better range
iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online

Mobiles

iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online
Not just NSO Group, but QuaDream also exploited iPhone flaw to spy on users

News

Not just NSO Group, but QuaDream also exploited iPhone flaw to spy on users
If you use any of these passwords, change them immediately

News

If you use any of these passwords, change them immediately
MIUI 13 launched in India: Check the list of eligible phones, how to update

News

MIUI 13 launched in India: Check the list of eligible phones, how to update

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers