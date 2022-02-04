iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online

iQOO 9 series was initially launched in China and Vivo’s brand is bringing the duo to the Indian market soon. Reports suggest that iQOO might add another model to the lineup- iQOO 9 SE alongside iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro. Also Read - iQOO 9 Pro India variant with Snapdragon 8 Gen SoC spotted on Geekbench

The iQOO 9 SE is tipped to get a Snapdragon 888 processor, while the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro are rumoured to get Snapdragon 888+ chipset, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC respectively. As per YouTuber Technical Guruji, the SE variant’s price in India could start at around Rs 35,000. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with superfast charging support expected to launch in India soon

iQOO 9 series specifications tipped

All three models in the new iQOO 9 lineup are expected to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint reader. As for the screen size, the SE model is said to get a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, while the vanilla and the Pro versions could likely have a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED and 6.7-inch QHD+ curved E5 AMOLED displays respectively. Also Read - iQOO 9 series to be announced in India at BGMI series finals

On the camera front, the iQOO 9 could get a 48-megapixel rear camera setup with Vivo’s in-house gimbal stabilisation system. The iQOO 9 Pro will likely offer a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 16-megapixel zoom camera. The camera details of the iQOO 9 SE aren’t known yet.

Past reports indicated the Pro model to be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The phone is also speculated to get at least 12GB of RAM, and include an internal storage capacity of up to 256GB.

To recall, the new iQOO 9 series was launched in China on January 5, 2022. While the smartphones’ debut is expected to happen soon, the brand is yet to share details on the India launch date.