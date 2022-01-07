iQOO 9 series to be announced in India at BGMI series finals: Check date, specifications, expected price

iQOO recently launched the latest iQOO 9 series in China, including iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro. Equipped with a Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 120W fast charging, this series will enter the Indian market very soon, and its information has come to the fore through the company’s CEO Nipun Marya. The India launch date of the iQOO 9 series will be announced in the coming days. Also Read - iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro launched: Check full specs, price, India launch timeline, more

Launch date

As per IANS, the iQOO CEO Nipun Marya announced that the newly launched iQOO 9 series would soon debut in India. According to the report, the company will unveil the iQoo 9 Series India launch during the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) tournament being organized by iQoo. The launch date can be announced on or after January 13 during the final match of this tournament. Also Read - iQOO 9 and 9 Pro full specifications leaked hours before official launch

The BGMI tournaments semi-finals are scheduled for January 7, which will run till January 10. However, the final tournament will be held on January 13. Also Read - Smartphones confirmed to launch in January 2022: OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 series, and more

Price

To recall, the new iQoo 9 is launched at a price tag of RMB 3,999 i.e. around Rs 47,000 for the 8GB + 256GB in China. However, the 12GB + 256GB storage variant is available at RMB 4,399 i.e. around Rs 51,600 and 12GB + 512GB storage variant is priced at RMB 4,799 i.e. approx Rs 56,240.

The iQoo 9 Pro is available at RMB 4,999 i.e. around Rs 58,600 for 8GB + 256GB storage. In addition, RMB 5,499 i.e. around Rs 64,400 is set for 12GB + 256GB storage and RMB 5,999 i.e. around Rs 70,300 for 12GB + 512GB storage.

Specifications

The iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro phones support a 6.78-inch display with 120Hz refresh, which comes with FullHD+ resolution in iQOO 9 and 2K QuadHD+ resolution in iQOO 9 Pro. These smartphones run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with Android 12 based Origin OS Ocean. To keep the phone cool during heavy gaming, they have been supported by VC Liquid Cooling Technology.

iQOO 9 Pro has a triple camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 16-megapixel portrait camera, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Additionally, the phone has a 4700mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

However, iQOO 9 has a triple camera setup with a Samsung GN5 primary sensor of 50 megapixels with a 1/1.57 sensor. There is also a second 13-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel camera for portrait images. At the same time, there is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera.