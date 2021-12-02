comscore iQoo 9 series may launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Check price, specifications, features
iQoo 9 series likely to launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in Q1 2022

The vanilla variant of iQOO 9 has been spotted on the Indian IMEI database with model number V2171A. Additionally, the global IMEI database confirms the iQOO 9 moniker. All these reports result that the upcoming iQOO series being headed towards India.

iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro have already been launched in China as successors to the iQoo 7 series. The iQOO 8 series haven’t yet received an Indian launch due to a lack of chipset, and it seems that the company is no longer interested in their India launch. However, what’s interesting to hear is that the tech giant is now planning to bring the iQOO 9 series to India. Also Read - iQOO 8 spotted in BIS listing, might hit the Indian shores soon

According to 91Mobiles, the iQOO 9 series can be launched in India in January or February 2022. The lineup will have multiple models like Vanilla, Pro/Legend variants, etc. One of these variants can come with 120W fast charging. The specs of the iQOO 9 series have not been known yet. However, it is expected that this model will be offered with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Generation 1 chipset. Also Read - iQOO 8 could launch in India next month: Expected specs, price and all other details

The vanilla variant of iQOO 9 has been spotted on the Indian IMEI database with model number V2171A. Additionally, the global IMEI database confirms the iQOO 9 moniker. All these reports result that the upcoming iQOO series being headed towards India. Also Read - iQoo 8, iQoo 8 Pro with up to Snapdragon 888+ SoC, BMW M Motorsport colourway launched


At present, the specifications of the iQOO 9 smartphone have not been revealed. However, this smartphone will come with many upgrades compared to iQOO 8. The iQOO 9 smartphone could be offered with an AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Android 12 with iQOO UI, a bigger primary camera sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery.

iQOO 8 specifications

To recall, the iQOO 8 has a 6.56-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a high pixel resolution and refresh rate of 120Hz. Also, the screen-to-body ratio is 92.76, and the aspect ratio is 19: 8: 9. This device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Soc processor with Adreno 660 GPU. There’s also 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The iQOO 8 Legend packs a 4,300mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. The phone works on Vivo Origin OS based on Android 11. As far as camera features are concerned, the triple rear camera is available on its back, including a 48MP primary camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide and 13MP portrait camera. For selfies and video calling, it has a 24MP front camera.

  • Published Date: December 2, 2021 10:00 AM IST

