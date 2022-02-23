iQoo today launched the iQoo 9 series smartphones in India. The iQoo 9 series consists of the iQoo 9 SE, the iQoo 9 and the iQoo 9 Pro and it is the successor to the iQoo 7 series smartphones that were launched in India last year. In addition to launching the iQoo 9 series smartphones, the company also launched the iQoo 50W Wireless Flash Charger and the iQoo GamePad in India. Also Read - Explained: Difference between touch sampling rate and refresh rate in smartphones

iQoo 9 series, iQoo 50W Wireless Flash Charger, iQoo GamePad price and availability

The iQoo 50W Wireless Flash Charger costs Rs 4,499 in India while the iQoo GamePad costs Rs 2,999 in India.

Coming to the iQoo 9 series, the 8+256GB variant of the iQoo 9 Pro 5G costs Rs 64,990 while the 12+256GB variant costs Rs 69,990. It will be available for pre-orders starting February 23. As a part of the pre-order offers, iQoo is offering a discount of Rs 6,000 on the purchases made using the ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, which will bring down the effective price of the 8+256GB variant of the device to Rs 58,990 and the 12+256GB variant and the device to Rs 63,990. iQoo is also offering Rs 4,000 off on exchange and a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months. Also Read - iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro launched: Check full specs, price, India launch timeline, more

On the other hand, the 8+128GB variant of the iQoo 9 5G costs Rs 42,990 while the 12+256GB variant costs Rs 46,990. It will be available for pre-orders starting February 23. As a part of the pre-order offers, iQoo is offering a discount of Rs 4,000 on the purchases made using the ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, which will bring down the effective price of the 8+128GB variant of the device to Rs 38,990 and the 12+256GB variant and the device to Rs 42,990. iQoo is also offering Rs 3,000 off on exchange and a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months. Also Read - iQOO 9 and 9 Pro full specifications leaked hours before official launch

Lastly, the 8+128GB variant of the iQoo 9 SE 5G costs Rs 33,990 while the 12+256GB variant of the device costs Rs 37,990. It will be up for pre-orders starting March 2. As a part of the pre-order offers, iQoo is offering a discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchases made using the ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, which will bring down the effective price of the 8+128GB variant of the iQoo 9 SE 5G to Rs 30,990 and the 12+256GB variant and the device to Rs 34,990. iQoo is also offering Rs 3,000 off on exchange and a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months.

iQoo 9 Pro 5G specifications

The iQoo 9 Pro 5G comes with a 6.78-inch 2K E5 3D curved display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and a 3D ultrasonic large fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery that is coupled with 120W FlashCharge technology and 50W wireless FlashCharge technology. It runs Funtouch OS 12

On the camera front, the iQoo 9 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP gimbal camera, a 50MP fisheye wide angle lens with 150-degree field of view and a 16MP 60mm portrait lens with 2.5x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. The iQoo 9 Pro comes in Legend and Dark Cruise colour variants.

iQoo 9 5G specifications

On the other hand, the iQoo 9 5G comes with a 6.56-inch full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. It is backed by a 4,350mAh battery that is coupled with 120W FlashCharge technology. It runs Funtouch OS 12.

On the camera front, the iQoo 9 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP gimbal camera with Sony IMX 598 sensor, a 13MP wide angle lens with 120-degree field of view and a 13MP 50mm portrait lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. The iQoo 9 comes in Legend and Alpha colour variants.

iQoo 9 SE 5G specifications

Lastly, the iQoo 9 SE 5G comes with a 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that is coupled with 66W FlashCharge technology. It runs Funtouch OS 12.

On the camera front, the iQoo 9 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP camera with Sony IMX 598 sensor, a 13MP wide angle lens with 120-degree field of view and a 2MP mono lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. The iQoo 9 Pro comes in Sunset Sierra and Space Fusion colour variants.