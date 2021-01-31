comscore iQOO 9 to come with a bigger 4,400mAh battery | BGR India
IQOO 9 to come with a bigger battery: Report

It was only earlier this month that the iQOO 7 flagship smartphone was launched in China, and rumors around its successor - iQOO 9 have already started pouring in. The latest one from Weibo user Digit

It was only earlier this month that the iQOO 7 flagship smartphone was launched in China, and rumors around its successor – iQOO 9 have already started pouring in. The latest one from Weibo user Digital Chat Station (via GizmoChina) suggests that iQOO 9 will ship with a standard battery capacity of 4,400mAh, which is bigger than the iQOO 7’s 4,000mAh battery. Also Read - iQOO 7 with Snapdragon 888, triple rear cameras launched: Price, specs

The tipster reveals that iQOO 9 will be backed by a dual-cell battery, each of 2,155mAh capacity and a combined capacity of 4,310mAh. The combined standard battery capacity is said to be 4,400mAh, the same as the iQOO 3. Further, the smartphone is said to launch in the second half of this year, though an exact launch date is not clear as of now. Also Read - iQOO 7 standard variant design leaks, to bring a suitcase-like gradient design

To give a perspective, iQOO did not increase the battery capacity in iQOO 7, which is the same as its predecessor iQOO 5 Pro, which was unveiled in August last year. However, it looks the company has finally decided to upgrade the battery capacity as well on its next-generation iQOO smartphone. Also Read - Snapdragon 888, 120W fast charging confirmed for iQOO 7 ahead of Jan 11 launch

Given the dual-cell battery, which is usually used on smartphones that support fast charging technology, it is expected that the iQOO 9 will also support the company’s 120W fast charging technology like the iQOO 7. More details of the iQOO 9 are not known at this point.

The iQOO 7 is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. More key specifications include a big 6.62-inches display with a 120Hz refresh rate and triple rear cameras. The price starts at 3798 yuan in China, which is around Rs 43,000 on conversion for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The iQOO 7 is also available in the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, which will cost 4198 yuan or approximately Rs 47,600.

The triple rear camera setup on iQOO 7 is a combination of a 48-megapixels primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a secondary 13-megapixels ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.46 aperture. The front camera is 16-megapixels with f/2.0 aperture.

  Published Date: January 31, 2021 3:06 PM IST

Best Sellers