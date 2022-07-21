comscore iQoo 9T 5G launch date revealed: Check expected price, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Iqoo 9t 5g Launch Date Revealed Check Expected Price Specs Features
News

iQoo 9T 5G launch date revealed: Check expected price, specs, features

Mobiles

iQoo is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The iQoo 9T 5G will join the company's iQoo 9 series smartphones. Here's when it will arrive in India.

iQoo 9T 5G

Image: iQoo

iQoo is all set to launch its next-gen mid-ranger, dubbed as the iQoo 9T 5G, in India soon. While the company has been teasing details about its next iQoo 9-series smartphone on its social media handles for quite sometime now, it hasn’t shared the official launch date for its upcoming iQoo 9T 5G smartphone yet. But now, an Amazon listing has revealed exactly when iQoo will launch the phone in India. Also Read - iQOO 9T India launch appears to be pushed to August 2, Google Play console listing

As per the Amazon listing, iQoo 9T will arrive in India on August 2, 2022. Take a look at the listing: Also Read - Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best deals on Jabra, Sennheiser and more audio products

Image: Amazon India

Interestingly, the Amazon listing follows another report, which touted a similar launch date for the phone. That said, iQoo is yet to confirm the launch details via its official social media handles. But with Amazon being the exclusive partner, it is safe to say that the iQoo 9T 5G will launch in India on August 2. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals: From iPhone 13 to OnePlus Nord series, check these offers

iQoo 9T 5G expected specifications

iQoo has already confirmed a number of key details about its upcoming iQoo 9T 5G smartphone. The company has confirmed that the iQoo 9T 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and that it will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of 256GB of storage space. iQoo has also confirmed that the phone with the company’s V1+ chipset, which, as per the company, will improve the overall graphics and make the experience smoother.

As far other details are concerned, the iQOO 9T is tipped to come with a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to get Corning Gorilla Glass protection along with an in-display fingerprint sensor

On the camera front, the iQoo 9T 5G is tipped to get a 50MP primary sensor with Samsung GN 5 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. On the front, the phone is likely to sport a 16MP selfie camera. Coming to the battery, the iQoo 9T 5G is likely to pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging technology.

iQoo 9T 5G expected price

iQoo has hinted towards the iQoo 9T 5G being priced under Rs 55,000. However, as per reports, the phone is expected to be priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 21, 2022 7:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M13 series has interesting bank offers
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy M13 series has interesting bank offers
New Mahindra Bolero to Hyundai Creta facelift: Top 5 SUVs that may launch in India around Diwali 2022

Photo Gallery

New Mahindra Bolero to Hyundai Creta facelift: Top 5 SUVs that may launch in India around Diwali 2022

Tobey Maguire's Spiderman films are finally coming online

Entertainment

Tobey Maguire's Spiderman films are finally coming online

How to check IMEI number of your Android or feature phone and iPhone

How To

How to check IMEI number of your Android or feature phone and iPhone

Minecraft bans blockchain and NFTs: Here s why

Gaming

Minecraft bans blockchain and NFTs: Here s why

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here s when iQoo 9T 5G will launch in India

Samsung Galaxy M13 series has interesting bank offers

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus to Kia Seltos Facelift: Top 5 SUVs may launch in India around Diwali 2022

New Mahindra Bolero to Hyundai Creta facelift: Top 5 SUVs that may launch in India around Diwali 2022

Tobey Maguire's Spiderman films are finally coming online

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date

News

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date
BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car
Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

Hands On

Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999