iQoo is all set to launch its next-gen mid-ranger, dubbed as the iQoo 9T 5G, in India soon. While the company has been teasing details about its next iQoo 9-series smartphone on its social media handles for quite sometime now, it hasn’t shared the official launch date for its upcoming iQoo 9T 5G smartphone yet. But now, an Amazon listing has revealed exactly when iQoo will launch the phone in India. Also Read - iQOO 9T India launch appears to be pushed to August 2, Google Play console listing

As per the Amazon listing, iQoo 9T will arrive in India on August 2, 2022. Take a look at the listing: Also Read - Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best deals on Jabra, Sennheiser and more audio products

Interestingly, the Amazon listing follows another report, which touted a similar launch date for the phone. That said, iQoo is yet to confirm the launch details via its official social media handles. But with Amazon being the exclusive partner, it is safe to say that the iQoo 9T 5G will launch in India on August 2. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals: From iPhone 13 to OnePlus Nord series, check these offers

iQoo 9T 5G expected specifications

iQoo has already confirmed a number of key details about its upcoming iQoo 9T 5G smartphone. The company has confirmed that the iQoo 9T 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and that it will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of 256GB of storage space. iQoo has also confirmed that the phone with the company’s V1+ chipset, which, as per the company, will improve the overall graphics and make the experience smoother.

Our galaxy-wide quest for power has led us here. So, get ready to be blown away by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the #MonsterInside iQOO 9T – India’s most powerful smartphone*. Coming Soon @amazonIN Know More: https://t.co/XED2JaY2LX pic.twitter.com/gouEfrJtAV — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 16, 2022

As far other details are concerned, the iQOO 9T is tipped to come with a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to get Corning Gorilla Glass protection along with an in-display fingerprint sensor

On the camera front, the iQoo 9T 5G is tipped to get a 50MP primary sensor with Samsung GN 5 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. On the front, the phone is likely to sport a 16MP selfie camera. Coming to the battery, the iQoo 9T 5G is likely to pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging technology.

iQoo 9T 5G expected price

iQoo has hinted towards the iQoo 9T 5G being priced under Rs 55,000. However, as per reports, the phone is expected to be priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000.