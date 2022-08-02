iQOO 9T 5G launched in India: Check price, specs

iQoo today launched a new flagship smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone dubbed as the iQoo 9T 5G joins the the company’s iQoo 9 series smartphones, which also includes the iQoo 9 and the iQoo 9 Pro smartphones. It is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system-on-chip, which also powers premium smartphones such as the Asus ROG Phone 6, and the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G. Also Read - iQOO 9T launch today: Price in India, specifications, and everything else

iQOO 9T 5G price, availability and offers

The newly launched iQoo 9T 5G costs Rs 49,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. It will be available for purchase starting August 2, 2022, on iQOO’s e-store and August 4,2022 on Amazon.in starting 12PM in Legend and Alpha colour options. Also Read - iQoo 9T 5G launch date revealed: Check expected price, specs, features

As a part of the launch offer, interested buyers will get a discount of Rs 4,000 on using their ICICI Bank cards, which will bring down the effective price of the 8GB+128GB variant to Rs 45,999 and of the 12GB+256GB variant to Rs 50,999. Also Read - iQOO 9T India launch appears to be pushed to August 2, Google Play console listing

In addition to this, buyers who purchase the device from iQoo.com will get additional discount on exchange offers, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI and an iQoo gamepad worth Rs 3,999 free. On the other hand, buyers who purchase the phone from Amazon India will get up to Rs 7,000 off on exchanging iQoo devices, and up to Rs 5,000 off on exchanging non-iQoo devices. They will also be eligible to get no-cost EMI up to 12 months on the purchase of the device.

iQOO 9T 5G specfications

Coming to the specifications, the iQoo 9T 5G smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch full HD+ Xensation Alpha E5 AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels, a 120Hz of screen refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1500 nits of peak brightness with HDR10+ certification. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. The iQoo 9T 5G also features the company’s V1+ chip for gaming. iQoo says that this chip increases the frame rate and optimises colors for a more immersive gaming experience. It also reduces noise in real-time while clicking pictures at night. The phone runs Anroid 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

Coming to the camera, the iQoo 9T 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary lens with GN5 sensor, a 13MP wide angle-macro lens and a 12MP portrait-cum-telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for clicking selfies.

The iQoo 9T 5G is backed by a 4700mAh battery with support for 120W Flash Charging technology, which the company says charges the phone completely in just 20 minutes. Additionally, it comes with a in-display fingerprint sensor.