iQoo 9T 5G to go on sale today: Check price, offers

iQoo earlier this week launched a new flagship device dubbed as the iQoo 9T 5G in India. Now, just two days after its official launch, the phone is ready to go on its first sale in India. The iQoo 9T 5G will go on sale in India via Amazon India starting 12PM today. Also Read - [Update] iQOO 9T tipped to launch on August 2 in India

iQOO 9T 5G price and offers

As far as the pricing is concerned, the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space variant of the iQoo 9T 5G costs Rs 49,999, while the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space costs Rs 54,999 in India. As a part of the sale, interested buyers who purchase the smartphone using their ICICI Bank cards will get a discount of Rs 4,000 on the purchase of the device. After this discount, the effective price of the 8GB + 128GB variant of the iQoo 9T 5G will be reduced to Rs 45,999 and of 12GB + 256GB variant of the device will be reduced to Rs 50,999.

iQoo is also giving a bunch of offers on the purchase of its newly launched flagship device. Interested buyers who opt for exchange offer will get an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 on exchanging old non-iQoo phones and of Rs 7,000 on exchanging old iQoo phones for the new iQoo 9T 5G. Additionally, the company is also offering no-cost EMI up to 12 months on the purchase of the device.

iQOO 9T 5G specifications

Talking about specifications, the iQoo 9T 5G features a 6.78-inch full HD+ Xensation Alpha E5 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels, a 120Hz of screen refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It runs the Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

Coming to the camera, the iQoo 9T 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP wide angle-macro lens and a 12MP portrait-cum-telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. The iQoo 9T 5G is backed by a 4700mAh battery with support for 120W Flash Charging technology. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.