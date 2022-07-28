comscore iQOO 9T 5G price in India, sale date and offers revealed ahead of August 2 launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Iqoo 9t 5g To Start At Rs 49999 And Will Go On Sale Starting August 2
News

iQOO 9T 5G to start at Rs 49,999 and will go on sale starting August 2

Mobiles

iQOO 9T 5G will launch on August 2 in the Indian market. It will be a flagship phone with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a triple camera setup.

iQOO 9T

iQOO has scheduled to launch the iQOO 9T 5G on August 2 in the Indian market. Now, ahead of the phone’s debut, the pricing and configurations of the device have been revealed via unboxing videos on Youtube. We’ve already seen the design of the smartphone and now with this price leak, we are left with almost nothing to see at the launch. Also Read - How to turn on auto-correct and predictive typing on iPhone

iQOO 9T 5G Price in India, Sale Date, and Offers

According to unboxing videos from Beebom, Tech Burner, and TrakinTech, the iQOO 9T 5G will come in two RAM and storage options — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The former variant will cost Rs 49,999, while the latter will be priced at Rs 54,999. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 9 is smallest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone: Check it out in photos

iQOO 9T 5G price in India Also Read - Asus Zenfone 9 goes official with a 5.9-inch display and SD 8+ Gen 1

In addition to this, the phone will have ICICI Bank discounts. With the Bank cards, the phone will be available for as low as Rs 45,999. The higher-end variant will cost Rs 50,999. That said, with the ICICI Bank cards, you will get a total of Rs 4,000 off.

On top of it, the phone will also have up to Rs 7,000 and up to Rs 5,000 exchange bonus on iQOO devices and non-iQOO devices, respectively.

The smartphone will also be available on no-cost EMI as well. The phone will go on sale starting August 2 itself at 12:30 PM. It will be available in Alpha and Legend colors.

iQOO 9T 5G Specifications

The iQOO 9T 5G will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will have HDR10+ support and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The display will also double up as an under-screen fingerprint scanner offering added security.

At the helm, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

It will boast a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Samsung GN5 main lens, a 1 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto unit. The main lens will have Gimbal-like stabilization while the telephoto camera will support 40x digital zoom. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

As far as the battery is concerned, it will pack a 4,700mAh cell with support for 120W fast charging. It will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box with FunTouch OS on top.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 28, 2022 8:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iQOO 9T price, offers, and sale date revealed
Mobiles
iQOO 9T price, offers, and sale date revealed
How to turn on auto-correct and predictive typing on iPhone

How To

How to turn on auto-correct and predictive typing on iPhone

Asus Zenfone 9 launched and here are its photos, specs, and price

Photo Gallery

Asus Zenfone 9 launched and here are its photos, specs, and price

Asus Zenfone 9 debuts with a compact display: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Asus Zenfone 9 debuts with a compact display: Check price, specs

Your Instagram, Facebook experience is about to change: Here's how

Apps

Your Instagram, Facebook experience is about to change: Here's how

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iQOO 9T price, offers, and sale date revealed

Your Instagram, Facebook experience is about to change: Here's how

Moto Razr 2022 appears in teaser poster confirming a bigger second screen

Mahindra XUV700 some features removed silently, still waiting period over 22 months

Asus Zenfone 9 launch today: India time, specifications, and price

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch video

Netflix tips: Top features that will help you choose what to watch

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial

Features

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial
Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers

News

Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers
BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India
Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places

News

Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999