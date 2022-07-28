iQOO has scheduled to launch the iQOO 9T 5G on August 2 in the Indian market. Now, ahead of the phone’s debut, the pricing and configurations of the device have been revealed via unboxing videos on Youtube. We’ve already seen the design of the smartphone and now with this price leak, we are left with almost nothing to see at the launch. Also Read - How to turn on auto-correct and predictive typing on iPhone

iQOO 9T 5G Price in India, Sale Date, and Offers

According to unboxing videos from Beebom, Tech Burner, and TrakinTech, the iQOO 9T 5G will come in two RAM and storage options — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The former variant will cost Rs 49,999, while the latter will be priced at Rs 54,999.

Also Read - Asus Zenfone 9 goes official with a 5.9-inch display and SD 8+ Gen 1

In addition to this, the phone will have ICICI Bank discounts. With the Bank cards, the phone will be available for as low as Rs 45,999. The higher-end variant will cost Rs 50,999. That said, with the ICICI Bank cards, you will get a total of Rs 4,000 off.

On top of it, the phone will also have up to Rs 7,000 and up to Rs 5,000 exchange bonus on iQOO devices and non-iQOO devices, respectively.

The smartphone will also be available on no-cost EMI as well. The phone will go on sale starting August 2 itself at 12:30 PM. It will be available in Alpha and Legend colors.

iQOO 9T 5G Specifications

The iQOO 9T 5G will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will have HDR10+ support and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The display will also double up as an under-screen fingerprint scanner offering added security.

At the helm, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

It will boast a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Samsung GN5 main lens, a 1 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto unit. The main lens will have Gimbal-like stabilization while the telephoto camera will support 40x digital zoom. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

As far as the battery is concerned, it will pack a 4,700mAh cell with support for 120W fast charging. It will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box with FunTouch OS on top.