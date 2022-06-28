comscore iQOO 9T emerges on BIS certificaton confirming an imminent India launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Iqoo 9t Appears On Bis Confirming Sooner India Launch
News

iQOO 9T appears on BIS confirming sooner India launch

Mobiles

The iQOO 9T will be an addition to the iQOO 9 series in the Indian market. It will arrive in the premium segment with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

iQOO 9 Pro 5G

Earlier this year, iQOO launched the iQOO 9 series in the Indian market. The series comprises the iQOO 9 5G, iQOO 9 Pro, and iQOO 9 SE. Now the series is expected to get another phone called iQOO 9T. The smartphone was recently spotted on India’s BIS certification hinting at a sooner launch than expected. Also Read - iQoo 10 Legend BMW Edition render hints at triple rear camera and more

The iQOO 9T listing confirms the smartphone to carry the model number I2201 (via 91Mobiles). Unfortunately, it doesn’t reveal any details of the device but does confirm its India availability. However, some of the specifications of the phone have been revealed. Also Read - Oppo’s 240W charging technology coming soon: Report

iQOO 9T Specifications

The iQOO 9T will be a flagship smartphone from the brand. The device is said to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate. The other details about the screen including the resolution are unknown at the moment. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 with 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 870 SoC and more launched in India

It is expected to come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. For the unversed, it is an octa-core SoC based on the 4nm node. It has four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.75GHz, and the last Cortex-X2 core clocked at 3.2GHz. It will be paired with two RAM and storage variants — 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB.

The smartphone is tipped to come with a 120W fast charging support and will boot on the Android 12 OS. Nothing about the phone’s camera is explicitly revealed, but since it will be a premium phone, we can expect it to boast good cameras. We expect it to have a 50MP main lens with support for Gimbal Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Launch timeline

The iQOO 9T is expected to debut next month i.e. in July in the Indian market. Considering the phone’s specs, it will sit above the iQOO 9 Pro that currently leads the series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

In related news, iQOO 10 Legen BMW Edition is also expected to launch soon in China. The phone’s renders were recently surfaced confirming a design overhaul. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and have a high refresh rate screen.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 28, 2022 5:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Mukesh Ambani resigns, son Akash Ambani is Reliance Jio's new chairman
News
Mukesh Ambani resigns, son Akash Ambani is Reliance Jio's new chairman
HTC Desire 22 Pro arrives as the Metaverse Phone

Mobiles

HTC Desire 22 Pro arrives as the Metaverse Phone

Robinhood acquisition reports not true, says FTX

News

Robinhood acquisition reports not true, says FTX

Indian govt extends deadline for new rules governing VPN service providers

News

Indian govt extends deadline for new rules governing VPN service providers

TCL launches Mini LED TV and QLED TV series in India

Smart TVs

TCL launches Mini LED TV and QLED TV series in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iQOO 9T spotted online: Everything you need to know

Mukesh Ambani resigns, son Akash Ambani is Reliance Jio's new chairman

HTC Desire 22 Pro arrives as the Metaverse Phone

Robinhood acquisition reports not true, says FTX

Indian govt extends deadline for new rules governing VPN service providers

Crypto scams running rampant! FOMO could make you a victim of these scams

Emergency Contacts on Samsung mobile

Use WhatsApp to track menstrual cycle

how to view others Last Seen Feature on Instagram

Hyundai Venue 2022 Tech Inside

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with and 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with and 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup
How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

Features

How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video
How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, To know More Watch the Video

Features

How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, To know More Watch the Video
Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video

News

Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999