Earlier this year, iQOO launched the iQOO 9 series in the Indian market. The series comprises the iQOO 9 5G, iQOO 9 Pro, and iQOO 9 SE. Now the series is expected to get another phone called iQOO 9T. The smartphone was recently spotted on India’s BIS certification hinting at a sooner launch than expected. Also Read - iQoo 10 Legend BMW Edition render hints at triple rear camera and more

The iQOO 9T listing confirms the smartphone to carry the model number I2201 (via 91Mobiles). Unfortunately, it doesn’t reveal any details of the device but does confirm its India availability. However, some of the specifications of the phone have been revealed. Also Read - Oppo’s 240W charging technology coming soon: Report

iQOO 9T Specifications

The iQOO 9T will be a flagship smartphone from the brand. The device is said to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate. The other details about the screen including the resolution are unknown at the moment. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 with 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 870 SoC and more launched in India

It is expected to come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. For the unversed, it is an octa-core SoC based on the 4nm node. It has four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.75GHz, and the last Cortex-X2 core clocked at 3.2GHz. It will be paired with two RAM and storage variants — 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB.

The smartphone is tipped to come with a 120W fast charging support and will boot on the Android 12 OS. Nothing about the phone’s camera is explicitly revealed, but since it will be a premium phone, we can expect it to boast good cameras. We expect it to have a 50MP main lens with support for Gimbal Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Launch timeline

The iQOO 9T is expected to debut next month i.e. in July in the Indian market. Considering the phone’s specs, it will sit above the iQOO 9 Pro that currently leads the series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

In related news, iQOO 10 Legen BMW Edition is also expected to launch soon in China. The phone’s renders were recently surfaced confirming a design overhaul. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and have a high refresh rate screen.