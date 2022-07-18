iQOO 9T will be iQOO’s next premium phone in the Indian market. Ahead of its release, the phone was spotted on Amazon confirming its design and the White color variant. Now, the company has shared the phone’s promotional poster which confirms its second color that will be coming to India. Also Read - iQOO 9T to launch in India with a refreshed design, confirms Amazon listing

iQOO 9T to launch in Black and White shades

As per the promotional poster, the iQOO 9T will also come in the Black color variant. The Black color will have the carbon-fibre finish near the camera island. It will be joined by the White color variant. Just like older models, the 9T’s White shade will have a BMW Motorsport-themed design adding to its looks. Also Read - iQOO 10 Pro appears on Geekbench revealing key details

iQOO is yet to confirm the phone’s launch date for the Indian market. However, given that the phone’s being teased for a week now, we can expect the launch to be this month itself. Once we get an official date, we will update the story. Also Read - iQOO 10 Pro appears in a teaser video revealing 200W fast charging speed

The iQOO 9T will be a premium phone with a higher-end chipset, that said, we can expect the device to cost similarly to the iQOO 9 Pro.

iQOO 9T Specifications

The specs of the smartphone weren’t revealed by the brand, however, some of its details are known thanks to leaks. The iQOO 9T will come with a refreshed design. It will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will be HDR10+ certified and have Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

It will come powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It is expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The smartphone will come with a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP Samsung GN5 main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP tertiary sensor, likely to be a telephoto sensor. The main camera will offer OIS with iQOO’s gimbal-style stabilization technology. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

It is expected to have an under-screen fingerprint scanner for added security. It will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have FunTouch OS on top.