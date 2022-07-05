iQoo has confirmed to bring iQoo 9T to India soon. It was rumoured that iQoo 10 will be the first smartphone by the company to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. However, the upcoming iQoo 9T is expected to house the latest Qualcomm chipset. For the unversed, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset offers 10% better performance than its predecessor and increases efficiency by 30 percent. Also Read - iQOO 9T appears on BIS confirming sooner India launch

It was recently spotted on TENAA that the upcoming iQoo 10 Pro will be powered by Dimensity 9000+ chipset and the Pro variant will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Also Read - iQoo 10 Legend BMW Edition render hints at triple rear camera and more

iQoo 9T expected specifications

As per an earlier report by 91Mobiles, iQoo 9T features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, it will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. In terms of storage, it might offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Also Read - Oppo’s 240W charging technology coming soon: Report

For photography, the smartphone is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup. It is expected to come with support for 120W fast charging. Nothing about the phone’s camera is explicitly revealed, but since it will be a premium phone, we can expect it to boast good cameras. We expect it to have a 50MP main lens with support for Gimbal Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

The handset has passed the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification as well. As hinted by the tipster Mukul Sharma, iQoo 9T will launch in India by the end of this month.

[Exclusive] Can confirm that the iQOO 9T will launch in India this month. The device will be a powerful addition to the 9 series and will come powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Feel free to retweet.#iQOO #iQOO9T — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 4, 2022

For the unversed, iQoo 9, was launched in India with Snapdragon 888+ chipset. It was focused on heavy gamers. iQoo 9T will be an upgrade to that. In terms of pricing, not much has been revealed as of now. For the unversed, iQoo 9 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 42,990.