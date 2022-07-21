iQOO 9T is iQOO’s next flagship smartphone in the Indian market. The company has not revealed the release date of the smartphone yet, but a tipster recently revealed that the phone will be available by the end of this month. However, as per new information by Digit, the smartphone’s launch date is August 2, followed by a sale a few days later. In addition to this, the phone has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing revealing its front design and key highlights. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals: From iPhone 13 to OnePlus Nord series, check these offers

The iQOO 9T is certified by Google Play Console and it is confirmed to come with a punch-hole design. The camera cut-out for the selfie camera is present on the top center similar to the iQOO 9 Pro. It appears to have slightly curved sides and thin bezels on both the top and bottom. Also Read - iQOO 9T tipped to launch on July 28 in India

The listing confirms that the smartphone has a Full-HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The screen has a 440 PPI pixel density. Also Read - iQOO 10, iQOO 10 Pro launch with SD 8+ Gen 1 and up to 200W fast charging

The iQOO 9T with model number I2201i is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with Adreno 730 GPU. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and is expected to have FunTouchOS on top.

iQOO 9T Specifications

Other than this, the smartphone’s other specifications have already been revealed. The iQOO 9T will come with a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will have HDR10+ certification and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The screen will also double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The device will have a triple camera setup with a 50MP Samsung GN 5 main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The main lens will offer OIS with iQOO gimbal-like stabilization support. The telephoto camera will support 40x digital zoom. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie lens.

At the helm, it will draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core SoC. It is paired with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

iQOO 9T India launch date and price in India

Other than this, the iQOO 9T is tipped to launch on August 2 in the Indian market. In terms of pricing, the phone is expected to cost between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 60,000 in India.