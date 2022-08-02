comscore iQOO 9T launch today: Price in India, specifications, and everything else
iQOO 9T launch today: Price in India, specifications, and everything else

iQOO 9T launch in India is slated to take place later today as the company prepared to give a tough fight to the upcoming OnePlus 10T.

iQoo 9T

iQoo will launch the iQoo 9T in India on August 2. Ahead of the official launch the company has revealed that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, flash charging technology, 120Hz E5 AMOLED display and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The phone is tipped to cost Rs 49,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 54,999 for the 12+256GB variant.

iQOO 9T, the company’s next flagship smartphone, will finally arrive in India today. iQOO is slated to hold an event later today to launch the iQOO 9T that will take on the upcoming OnePlus 10T. The company has already confirmed some of the phone’s specifications, including the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. But that is not the only thing we know about the iQOO 9T. Thanks to several leaks and rumours – one of which called it a rebranded iQOO 10 from China, we have a pretty good idea of what the 9T would be like. Also Read - OnePlus 10T, Moto Razr 2022, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more: Top smartphones to launch in August 2022

A few days back, a poster suggesting the price and offers on the iQOO 9T leaked. It even revealed the phone’s storage variants and when the phone will go on sale in India. If true, the poster suggests the iQOO 9T will go on sale right after the launch today. It says the “Sale Starts 2nd Aug” at 12.30 pm. iQOO 9T, according to the poster, will be available with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000, as well as a no-cost EMI payment option of up to 12 months. Also Read - Upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Phones in India: From iQOO 9T to Galaxy Z Fold 4

iQOO 9T price

iQOO will announce the official prices of the 9T at the event today. However, courtesy of the leaked poster, we know what the iQOO 9T would cost. The iQOO 9T may come in an 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 49,999, and a 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant at Rs 54,999. These prices, however, will see a drop of Rs 4,000 on using an ICICI Bank credit card. That means the iQOO 9T may effectively cost you Rs 45,999 and Rs 50,999, respectively. Also Read - iQoo 9T 5G launch date revealed: Check expected price, specs, features

iQOO 9T specifications

The iQOO 9T is the company’s new flagship phone. It uses the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 — Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chipset. It is, however, not exactly a new phone. The 9T is essentially a rebranded iQOO 10 that was launched in China recently.

For India, however, maybe iQOO did not want to create confusion and thus, chose to include the upcoming phone in the existing 9 series. It makes sense, too. The iQOO 9T uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is only a slightly bumped-up version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that powers the regular iQOO 9. It is not a next-generation chipset, so going with the name like iQOO 10 would just have created an incomprehensible mess. It is also what OnePlus is doing. OnePlus’ upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powered phone is called the OnePlus 10T, not the OnePlus 11.

As for the rest of the specifications, the iQOO 9T will feature a 6.78-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone may use an improved liquid cooling system so as to give a better gaming experience. The iQOO 9T may feature a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor with gimbal stabilisation. Accompanying it could be a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies, the phone could come with a 16-megapixel sensor. The iQOO 9T is also likely to use Vivo’s V1+ chip that will offload processing from the main chipset to the dedicated one, for better results. The iQOO 9T may pack a 4700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

  • Published Date: August 2, 2022 9:33 AM IST

