iQOO 9T has been in the news lately and its release is said to be near. However, iQOO hasn't revealed the exact launch date of the smartphone in the Indian market. But as per a new leak, the iQOO 9T could launch as early as next week in India.

iQOO 9T India launch date

The iQOO 9T is said to debut on July 28 in the Indian market, as per the tipster Paras Guglani (via Price Baba). The smartphone's sale date is also revealed, and it is set for August 2. Furthermore, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon in the country.

iQOO 9T Price in India and Colors

The smartphone's pricing is yet to be revealed but it should be priced similarly to the iQOO 9 Pro. That said, expect it to be priced under Rs. 60,000.

The smartphone will be available in two color options Black and White. Both will come with a carbon-fiber design on the upper half of the back. Just like the predecessor, the White Edition will have a BMW Motorsport-themed design.

iQOO 9T Specifications

The iQOO 9T will come with a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will have HDR10+ certification and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

As far as the optics are concerned, it will have a triple camera setup with a 50MP Samsung GN 5 main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto unit. The telephoto will support 40x digital zoom, while the primary sensor will offer OIS support with its gimbal-like stabilization. Upfront, it is expected to feature a 16MP selfie lens.

The device will house a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. As for security, it will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. Lastly, it will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box with FunTouch OS on top.