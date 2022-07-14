comscore iQOO 9T India launch confirmed by the Amazon listing
News

iQOO 9T to launch in India with a refreshed design, confirms Amazon listing

Mobiles

iQOO 9T will be the brand's next premium smartphone in the Indian market. It will come with a triple camera system having OIS support.

iQOO 9T

While iQOO is gearing up for the release of iQOO 10 series in the homeland, China, the brand has different plans for the Indian region. After a few certifications, the iQOO 9T is now officially confirmed to launch in India, as per Amazon’s microsite. Also Read - iQOO 10 Pro appears on Geekbench revealing key details

iQOO 9T gets listed on Amazon India

According to the Amazon microsite, the iQOO 9T appears to come with a refreshed design over the iQOO 9 series. The rear panel of the 9T is visible in the promotional image. As expected, we can see the BMW motorsports-themed design on the back, which means the long-run collaboration will extend to the 9T. Also Read - iQOO 10 Pro appears in a teaser video revealing 200W fast charging speed

The camera island on the device is slightly tweaked. It has a triple camera setup and a horizontal LED flash module. The surface, which is the upper portion of the device where the camera island sits, has a Black carbon-fiber look to it. Also Read - iQOO 9T to launch soon in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset

We can also see Vivo’s ‘V1+” text on it, confirming it to have the company’s in-house imaging chip. For the unversed, the V1+ is the company’s NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for boosting camera performance. While the camera specs are unknown, the image reveals 20x zoom support.

Apart from the design and cameras, the Amazon microsite confirms some of the highlights of the phone, although no figures as such. The iQOO 9T is claimed to come with a powerful chipset, good cameras, and improved charging.

iQOO 9T Specifications

Previous leaks have revealed that iQOO 9T will be the company’s next powerful handset that may succeed the iQOO 9 Pro. It is rumored to come with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. We can also expect a high touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, it is expected to come powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It is an octa-core SoC based on TSMC’s 4nm node. It will likely be paired with two RAM and storage options — 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB.

On the camera front, it could feature a 50MP triple camera system with Optical Image Stabilization support. It will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have 120W fast charging technology.

  Published Date: July 14, 2022 10:08 PM IST

