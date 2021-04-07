iQOO Neo 5 reportedly gets BIS certification, could launch with iQOO 7 Legend

iQOO Neo 5, the Vivo sub-brand’s new mid-range phone might soon arrive in India, as the handset is said to have been certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). While the company is gearing up to bring the iQOO 7 Legend to the Indian market by the end of this month, reports speculate that iQOO Neo 5 might debut alongside.

Details about BIS certification have been shared by the renowned tipster Mukul Sharma who recently provided details about the OnePlus Pay trademark approval in India. The tipster took to Twitter to share the listing of an IQOO phone on the BIS site. The listing shows model number I2012, the same model number that was spotted on Google Play Console last month. Except for the model number, the BIS certification didn’t reveal much detail.

iQOO Neo 5 finishes the inclusion process on the Indian BIS certification, Indian launch imminent.#iQOO #iQOONeo5 pic.twitter.com/cUMA2FNGTc — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 6, 2021

To recall, iQOO Neo 5 made its official debut in China last month. The phone was launched for a starting price of CNY 2,499 (around Rs 28,100).

iQOO Neo 5 specifications, features

The iQOO Neo 5 features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 mobile platform which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256 onboard storage. In terms of photography, the iQOO Neo 5 sports a triple camera setup housing a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone offers a 16-megapixel camera upfront.

The phone runs Android 11 with custom OriginOS layered on top. The iQOO Neo 5 packs a 4,400mAh battery and supports a 66W fast charging solution. The phone offers 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and USB-C port under its connectivity suite. As mentioned earlier, the iQOO Neo 5 starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 28,100) and goes all the way up to CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 33,700) for the high-end variant. Whether the Chinese brand brings (if reports are to believe) the phone in India at a similar price point remains to be seen.