Vivo's sub-brand iQoo launched the iQoo Neo 5 smartphone back in March this year. Shortly after in May, the company launched the iQoo Neo 5 Lite smartphone. Now, iQoo is set to add another smartphone to its Neo 5 series – the iQoo Neo 5 SE. iQoo has already confirmed that the iQoo Neo 5 SE smartphone will arrive on December 20. Ahead of the official launch, iQoo has shared a teaser video that reveals the colour variants and the top specifications of the upcoming iQoo 5 SE smartphone.

The teaser video shared by iQoo on its official Weibo account reveals that the iQoo Neo 5 SE smartphone will be available in three colour variants – dark blue, white finish and blue gradient. The video also gives us a 360-degree view of the upcoming smartphone. The iQoo Neo 5 SE will have a centrally-mounted punch-hole camera with a metallic chassis. At the back it will have a vertically stacked triple rear camera module with a 50MP primary sensor. This rear camera module is placed on top of the vertically stacked iQoo logo. On the right side, the phone has volume rockers and the power button that also houses the side-mounted fingerprint sensor. And at the bottom, there is a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port for charging and a SIM card slot.

Separately, reports have also detailed the specifications of the iQoo Neo 5 SE smartphone. As per the reports, the iQoo Neo 5 SE smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and run the company's Origin OS Ocean update. In addition to that, reports have also hinted towards the phone featuring support for 66W fast charging technology.

iQoo Neo 5s

Apart from launching the iQoo Neo 5s smartphone, iQoo is also planning to launch the iQoo Neo 5s smartphone. iQoo has already confirmed that the iQoo Neo 5S will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. In addition to this, It will be equipped with a secondary chipset called the ‘Display Chip Pro’ that is designed to reduce the burden on the GPU.

Separately, reports have hinted towards the iQoo Neo 5s getting a 120Hz OLED display. It is tipped to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging technology. It is tipped to run Origin OS Ocean and come with a 48MP primary rear sensor.