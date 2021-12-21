comscore iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 66W fast charging support launched: Price, Specs
iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE with triple camera, up to 144Hz refresh rate launched

iQQ Neo 5S, Neo 5 SE launched in China with up to 12GB RAM, 66W fast charge support, and triple camera for a starting price of CNY 2,199 (around Rs 26,100).

iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE, the latest smartphones from the brand join the iQOO Neo 5 series with their formal debut in China. The highlights of the new iQOO phones are their high refresh rate display, oodles of RAM, and triple rear cameras. The iQOO Neo 5 duo has been launched in the country for a price starting at CNY 2,199 (around Rs 26,100). Also Read - Vivo S12 Pro new details appear online ahead of official debut on December 22

iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE price, sale

Starting with cheaper model, the iQOO Neo 5 SE has been launched for a price of CNY 2,199 (around Rs 26,100) for the 8GB/128GB storage. The 8GB/256GB storage model and 12GB/256GB storage model are priced at CNY 2,399 (around Rs 28,500) and CNY 2,599 (around Rs 31,000) respectively. Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo 5S is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 32,100) for the base model with 8GB RAM/128GB storage. The 8GB/256GB storage option costs CNY 2,899 (around Rs 34,500), and the 12GB/256GB storage is priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 38,000). Also Read - Vivo S12 launch set for December 22: Top specifications, price, and other details are out

Both iQOO 5 series smartphones are up for pre-order in China. The iQOO Neo 5S will be available for purchase on December 24, while iQOO Neo 5 SE will go on sale on December 28. Also Read - iQoo Neo 5 SE set to launch on December 20: Here’s all you need to know about it

iQOO Neo 5S features a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip paired with up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage. The handset has heat dissipation system as well. The new iQOO phone runs OriginOS Ocean-based Android 12 OS.

For photography, the phone ships with a triple camera setup housing a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel shooter. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for a 66W fast charging solution. For security, it offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include- 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB-C port.

iQOO Neo 5 SE gets a higher refresh rate display compared to the Neo 5S. The phone sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It ships with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 mobile platform paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone has liquid cooling feature as well.

The phone offers a triple camera system comprising of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel camera. There is a 16-megapixel camera upfront. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. Sensors onboard include ambient light, accelerometer, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2021 9:39 AM IST

