iQOO Neo 6 5G to launch on May 31 in India: Check details

comscore iQOO Neo 6 5G to launch on May 31 in India: Here are the details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Iqoo Neo 6 5g To Launch On May 31 In India Expected Price Specifications And More
News

iQOO Neo 6 5G to launch on May 31 in India: Expected price, specifications and more

Mobiles

The iQOO Neo 6 in China comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

iqoo neo 6

iQOO Neo 6 5G to launch on May 31 in India

iQOO recently launched the iQOO Neo 6 as well as Neo 6 SE smartphones in China and now the smartphone maker has officially confirmed that it is set to launch IQOO Neo 6 in India on May 31. The Company has not yet released the Indian Neo6’s specifications, but it has confirmed that the device will be available in two colors and it will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The iQOO Neo 6 is said to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000, will be sold exclusively on Amazon India and iQOO’s official website. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 to launch next week in India: Here's everything you need to know

“Knocking it out of the park is kinda our power game. Thrilled to reveal the all-new #iQOONeo6 5G powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G and 80W FlashCharge! Are you ready for your Neo #PowerToWin? Unleashing soon on amazonIN,” the company said in a tweet. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging launching soon in India: Here are the details

iQOO Neo 6 SE Price

The iQOO Neo 6 SE s available in three configurations, starting with 8GB + 128GB priced at 1,999 yuan ($300). The 8GB + 256GB variant has a price tag of 2,299 yuan ($345) and the top-spec 12GB + 256GB configuration can be purchased for 2,499 yuan ($375).

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications (China)

The iQOO Neo 6 in China comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology. It boots on Android 12 OS and has Origin OS on top of it.

The device sports a triple camera system at the rear and s single camera on the front. The rear setup goes by a 64MP main lens with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support. It is assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP portrait sensor. It can shoot 4K videos at 60fpsI. On the front, it has a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 22, 2022 12:36 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 22, 2022 12:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Petrol price slashed by Rs 9.5 per litre, diesel by Rs 7 per litre as Union govt cuts central excise duty
automobile
Petrol price slashed by Rs 9.5 per litre, diesel by Rs 7 per litre as Union govt cuts central excise duty
iQOO Neo 6 5G to launch on May 31 in India: Check details

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 6 5G to launch on May 31 in India: Check details

Here's why Apple supplier BOE may lose millions of iPhone 14 OLED panel orders

Mobiles

Here's why Apple supplier BOE may lose millions of iPhone 14 OLED panel orders

More than half of WhatsApp s audience is using it every day

Apps

More than half of WhatsApp s audience is using it every day

Canada bans China's Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks

Telecom

Canada bans China's Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iQOO Neo 6 5G to launch on May 31 in India: Check details

Here's why Apple supplier BOE may lose millions of iPhone 14 OLED panel orders

More than half of WhatsApp s audience is using it every day

Canada bans China's Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks

Ola S1 Pro India price hiked by Rs 10,000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under 2000

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact your life

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Uber ने दूर की आपकी मुश्किल, 'कहां जाना है' पूछकर अब राइड कैंसिल नहीं करेंगे ड्राइवर

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for 22 May 2022: इस तरह फ्री में मिलेंगे डायमंड रॉयल वाउचर्स समेत कई रिवॉर्ड्स

Free Fire MAX OB34 Update के बाद ये 5 कॉस्ट्यूम बढ़ा देंगे आपका गेमिंग स्टाइयल, जानें इनकी पूरी डिटेल

Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) के तीसरे दिन हुए बड़े उलट-फेर, जानें सभी टीमों का हाल और हरेक अपडेट

गामा पहलवान का आज 144वां जन्मदिन, गूगल ने डूडल बनाकर दिया सम्मान

Latest Videos

#Howto Use Instagram baby sound and love filter #ytshorts #trending instagram reels 2022

Features

#Howto Use Instagram baby sound and love filter #ytshorts #trending instagram reels 2022
Top 5 Neckband Earphones under ₹2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more

Features

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under ₹2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more
Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Features

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?
An iPhone virus that can run even when the phone is turned off

News

An iPhone virus that can run even when the phone is turned off

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999