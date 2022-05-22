iQOO Neo 6 5G to launch on May 31 in India: Check details

iQOO recently launched the iQOO Neo 6 as well as Neo 6 SE smartphones in China and now the smartphone maker has officially confirmed that it is set to launch IQOO Neo 6 in India on May 31. The Company has not yet released the Indian Neo6’s specifications, but it has confirmed that the device will be available in two colors and it will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The iQOO Neo 6 is said to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000, will be sold exclusively on Amazon India and iQOO’s official website. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 to launch next week in India: Here's everything you need to know

“Knocking it out of the park is kinda our power game. Thrilled to reveal the all-new #iQOONeo6 5G powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G and 80W FlashCharge! Are you ready for your Neo #PowerToWin? Unleashing soon on amazonIN,” the company said in a tweet. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging launching soon in India: Here are the details

iQOO Neo 6 SE Price

The iQOO Neo 6 SE s available in three configurations, starting with 8GB + 128GB priced at 1,999 yuan ($300). The 8GB + 256GB variant has a price tag of 2,299 yuan ($345) and the top-spec 12GB + 256GB configuration can be purchased for 2,499 yuan ($375).

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications (China)

The iQOO Neo 6 in China comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology. It boots on Android 12 OS and has Origin OS on top of it.

The device sports a triple camera system at the rear and s single camera on the front. The rear setup goes by a 64MP main lens with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support. It is assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP portrait sensor. It can shoot 4K videos at 60fpsI. On the front, it has a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.