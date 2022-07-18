comscore iQOO launches new Maverick Orange colour variant for Neo 6: Check details
News

iQOO Neo 6 gets a new Maverick Orange colour variant

Mobiles

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of iQOO Neo 6 is priced at Rs 29,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 33,999.

Untitled design (79)

iQOO has launched a new colour variant for iQOO Neo 6 that was launched in India recently. The new variant is called Maverick Orange and offers a 12 GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant. It is priced at Rs 33,999 in India and will be available on July 23 on iQOO e-store and Amazon India website. For the unversed, Amazon will host a Prime Day 2022 sale in India on 23-24 July. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 with 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 870 SoC and more launched in India

iQOO Neo 6 pricing, offers

The handset is already available in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 33,999. iQOO Neo 6 is already available in Dark Nova and Cyber Rage colour variants. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 5G to Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Here are the top iQOO Neo 6 alternatives

iQOO Neo 6 specifications, features

iQOO Neo 6 comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology. It boots on Android 12 OS and has Origin OS on top of it.

The device sports a triple camera system at the rear and s single camera on the front. The rear setup goes by a 64MP main lens with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support. It is assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP portrait sensor. It can shoot 4K videos at 60fpsI. On the front, it has a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The company offers two years of android and three years of monthly security updates on Neo 6.

  Published Date: July 18, 2022 2:27 PM IST

