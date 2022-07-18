iQOO Neo 6 gets a new Maverick Orange colour variant

iQOO has launched a new colour variant for iQOO Neo 6 that was launched in India recently. The new variant is called Maverick Orange and offers a 12 GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant. It is priced at Rs 33,999 in India and will be available on July 23 on iQOO e-store and Amazon India website. For the unversed, Amazon will host a Prime Day 2022 sale in India on 23-24 July. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 with 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 870 SoC and more launched in India
iQOO Neo 6 pricing, offers
The handset is already available in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 33,999. iQOO Neo 6 is already available in Dark Nova and Cyber Rage colour variants. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 5G to Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Here are the top iQOO Neo 6 alternatives
Your #PowerToWin just got a Neo colour. Presenting #iQOONeo6 in #MaverickOrange. It’s daring, it’s unique, it’s powerful. Make a statement everywhere you go. The sale goes live on @amazonIN this #AmazonPrimeDay on the 23rd & 24th of July.https://t.co/AlBi8FxnsA pic.twitter.com/RhBP8Ii05y Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 5G to launch on May 31 in India: Expected price, specifications and more
iQOO Neo 6 specifications, features
iQOO Neo 6 comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology. It boots on Android 12 OS and has Origin OS on top of it.
The device sports a triple camera system at the rear and s single camera on the front. The rear setup goes by a 64MP main lens with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support. It is assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP portrait sensor. It can shoot 4K videos at 60fpsI. On the front, it has a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.
The company offers two years of android and three years of monthly security updates on Neo 6.