iQOO Neo6 SE with Snapdragon 870 launched: Price, specifications and more
News

iQOO Neo 6 SE with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display launched in China

Mobiles

The iQOO Neo 6 SE is a toned-down version of the iQOO Neo 6 that was launched recently.

iQOO Neo6 SE

iQOO Neo6 SE with Snapdragon 870 launched: Price, specifications and more

iQOO has launched a new smartphone dubbed the iQOO Neo6 SE in China. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 870 SoC and 64-megapixel triple camera setup. The iQOO Neo 6 SE is a toned-down version of the iQOO Neo 6 that was launched recently. Also Read - iQOO Neo6 SE's display detailed ahead of launch: All you need to know

iQOO Neo 6 SE Price

The iQOO Neo 6 SE s available in three configurations, starting with 8GB + 128GB priced at 1,999 yuan ($300). The 8GB + 256GB variant has a price tag of 2,299 yuan ($345) and the top-spec 12GB + 256GB configuration can be purchased for 2,499 yuan ($375). The device is available for pre-order in China and will go on its first sale starting May 11. The iQOO Neo 6 SE is available in Orange, Interstellar, and Neon colours.

iQOO Neo 6 SE Specifications

The iQOO Neo 6 SE features a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness. The display panel has support for 10-bit colors, HDR10+ and offers a mind-blowing 1200Hz touch sampling rate while gaming.

The iQOO Neo 6 SE is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with five layers of ultra-thin graphite for heat dissipation which covers an area of 36907 square millimeters on the smartphone. The handset runs OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12.

In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP black and white portrait camera. It has a 16MP punch-hole front camera.

The phone packs a 4,700 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast-charging support. The iQOO Neo 6 SE also features an X-axis linear vibration motor and an in-display fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and more.

  Published Date: May 7, 2022 9:55 AM IST

