iQOO has introduced the new high-end gaming-centric smartphone, the iQOO Neo 6 as a successor to the iQOO Neo 5 in China. The device has been launched with flagship features including a Qualcomm chipset, 6.62-inch AMOLED display, an 80W fast charging technology.

iQOO Neo 6 price and availability

The iQOO Neo 6 is available in China at CNY 2,799 (Rs 33,500 approximately) for the 8+128GB model, while the 8+256GB model costs CNY 2,999 (Rs 35,900 approximately), and the 12GB + 256GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 3,299 (Rs 39,500 approximately). The device comes in three colours which are Orange, Blue, and Black.

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the iQOO Neo 6 features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 397ppi pixel density.

The iQOO 6 Neo has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform onboard that is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The device also features a 12MP ultra-wide lens along with a 2MP portrait sensor. The smartphone comes with a 16MP selfie snapper at the front. The rear camera offers optical image stabilization (OIS) and 4K 60fps shooting as well.

The smartphone runs on Origin OS-based on Android 12 out of the box. Additional features on the device include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual-speaker setup, dual linear motor for rich vibration, and noise reduction algorithm.

The smartphone houses a 4,700mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging technology. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.

The smartphone might also arrive in India later with a different moniker.