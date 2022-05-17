iQOO Neo 6 to launch next week in India at this price

After the Chinese debut, iQOO is now planning to bring the iQOO Neo 6 to the Indian market. However, the launch date is yet to be confirmed by the company. But, the tipster Paras Guglani has shared the launch timeline of the Neo 6 in India and has also revealed its pricing. Let’s take a look. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging launching soon in India: Here are the details

iQOO Neo 6 Launch and Sale details

iQOO Neo 6 is tipped to launch next week in the Indian market. The phone is said to go on sale in the first week of June.

iQOO Neo 6 Price in India and Colors

In terms of the pricing, the iQOO Neo 6 will likely come at around Rs. 30,000. But as per the tipster, the phone's base variant with 8GB of RAM will cost Rs. 29,000 and the 12GB model will be priced at Rs. 31,000.

The smartphone will come in Dark Nova and Interstellar color options.

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications

The tipster has also shared the specs sheet of the smartphone. The Neo 6 appears to have tweaked specs in comparison to the Chinese version. The smartphone will feature a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of brightness. Just like the version launched in China, the Indian version’s screen will also likely be of Full-HD+( 2400 x 1800 pixels) resolution. It will also have a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. For comparison, the version launched in China has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It will bost a triple camera system at the rear. The setup will consist of a 64MP main lens having OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and lastly a 2MP unit. On the front, it will sport a 16MP camera for taking selfies and doing video calls.

As for the battery, it will pack a 4,700mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging support. The device will boot on the Android 12 OS out of the box and have Funtouch UI 12 on top of it.