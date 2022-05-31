iQOO has launched iQOO Neo 6 in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999. The highlights of the smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, 80W FlashCharge and a 64MP triple rear camera setup. The smartphone is now available for purchase in India on the Amazon India website and iQOO e-store. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 5G to Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Here are the top iQOO Neo 6 alternatives

iQOO Neo 6 pricing, availability, sale offers

iQOO Neo 6 is launched in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 29,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 33,999. It is available in Dark Nova and Cyber Rage colour variants. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 5G to launch on May 31 in India: Expected price, specifications and more

It is now available for purchase in India on Amazon.in and iQOO e-store. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 to launch next week in India: Here's everything you need to know

Powered with Snapdragon 870 5G Processor, 80W FlashCharge, 1200Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate & 32907mm2 Cascade Cooling System

Watch the launch event & stand a chance to win* 6 iQOO Neo 6

iQOO Neo 6 specifications, features

iQOO Neo 6 comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology. It boots on Android 12 OS and has Origin OS on top of it.

The device sports a triple camera system at the rear and s single camera on the front. The rear setup goes by a 64MP main lens with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support. It is assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP portrait sensor. It can shoot 4K videos at 60fpsI. On the front, it has a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The company offers two years of android and three years of monthly security updates on Neo 6.