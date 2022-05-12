comscore iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging launching soon in India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Iqoo Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 80w Fast Charging Launching Soon In India Here Are The Details
News

iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging launching soon in India: Here are the details

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 6 will be available in gradient blue and dark teal colors. The company is expected to announce more details of the smartphone soon.

iQOO Neo 6

iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging launching soon in India: Here are the details

iQOO recently launched the iQOO Neo 6 as well as Neo 6 SE smartphones in China and now iQOO has dropped the first teaser of the iQOO Neo 6 for the Indian market. The poster confirms that the iQOO Neo 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 and will carry support for 80W fast charging. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 to launch soon in India, Price segment revealed

As per the poster, the phone will be available in gradient blue and dark teal colors. The company is expected to announce more details of the smartphone soon. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 80W fast charging launched: Price, specs and more

iQOO Neo 6 SE Price

The iQOO Neo 6 SE s available in three configurations, starting with 8GB + 128GB priced at 1,999 yuan ($300). The 8GB + 256GB variant has a price tag of 2,299 yuan ($345) and the top-spec 12GB + 256GB configuration can be purchased for 2,499 yuan ($375).

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications (China)

The iQOO Neo 6 in China comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology. It boots on Android 12 OS and has Origin OS on top of it.

The device sports a triple camera system at the rear and s single camera on the front. The rear setup goes by a 64MP main lens with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support. It is assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP portrait sensor. It can shoot 4K videos at 60fpsI. On the front, it has a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone maker recently launched the iQOO Neo6 SE in China with Snapdragon 870 SoC and 64-megapixel triple camera setup. The iQOO Neo 6 SE features a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness. The display panel has support for 10-bit colors, HDR10+ and offers a mind-blowing 1200Hz touch sampling rate while gaming.

The iQOO Neo 6 SE is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with five layers of ultra-thin graphite for heat dissipation which covers an area of 36907 square millimeters on the smartphone. The handset runs OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12.

In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP black and white portrait cam

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 12, 2022 11:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro showcased: All details here!
Mobiles
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro showcased: All details here!
iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging launching soon in India

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging launching soon in India

Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year

Android vs iOS: Android users do 'THIS' better than iPhone users

Mobiles

Android vs iOS: Android users do 'THIS' better than iPhone users

Apex Legends Mobile releases on May 17: Here's how to sign up

Gaming

Apex Legends Mobile releases on May 17: Here's how to sign up

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro showcased: All details here!

iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging launching soon in India

Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year

Android vs iOS: Android users do 'THIS' better than iPhone users

Apex Legends Mobile releases on May 17: Here's how to sign up

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

LIC IPO Allotment: एलआईसी आईपीओ में लगाए हैं पैसे? घर बैठे ऐसे चेक करें अलॉटमेंट स्टेटस

Android 13 में मिलेंगे ये 5 नए फीचर, यूजर एक्सपीरियंस और प्राइवेसी होगा बेहतर

iPhone 15 होगा USB-C चार्जिंग पोर्ट साथ आने वाला पहला आईफोन! सुपरफास्ट हो जाएगी चार्जिंग स्पीड

धूम मचाने आई Harley-Davidson की इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक, फुल चार्ज पर चलेगी 160 किलोमीटर

Google ने पेश किया Scene Explorer और Multi Search टूल, जानें कैसे करें इस्तेमाल

Latest Videos

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video
Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

Features

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video
How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Features

How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999