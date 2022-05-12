iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging launching soon in India: Here are the details

iQOO recently launched the iQOO Neo 6 as well as Neo 6 SE smartphones in China and now iQOO has dropped the first teaser of the iQOO Neo 6 for the Indian market. The poster confirms that the iQOO Neo 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 and will carry support for 80W fast charging. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 to launch soon in India, Price segment revealed

As per the poster, the phone will be available in gradient blue and dark teal colors. The company is expected to announce more details of the smartphone soon. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 80W fast charging launched: Price, specs and more

iQOO Neo 6 SE Price

The iQOO Neo 6 SE s available in three configurations, starting with 8GB + 128GB priced at 1,999 yuan ($300). The 8GB + 256GB variant has a price tag of 2,299 yuan ($345) and the top-spec 12GB + 256GB configuration can be purchased for 2,499 yuan ($375).

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications (China)

The iQOO Neo 6 in China comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology. It boots on Android 12 OS and has Origin OS on top of it.

The device sports a triple camera system at the rear and s single camera on the front. The rear setup goes by a 64MP main lens with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support. It is assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP portrait sensor. It can shoot 4K videos at 60fpsI. On the front, it has a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone maker recently launched the iQOO Neo6 SE in China with Snapdragon 870 SoC and 64-megapixel triple camera setup. The iQOO Neo 6 SE features a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness. The display panel has support for 10-bit colors, HDR10+ and offers a mind-blowing 1200Hz touch sampling rate while gaming.

The iQOO Neo 6 SE is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with five layers of ultra-thin graphite for heat dissipation which covers an area of 36907 square millimeters on the smartphone. The handset runs OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12.

In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP black and white portrait cam